John Connor in Terminator Dark Fate: What we know so far

This week, theater exhibitors and various news outlets were finally treated to some footage at CinemaCon for the new sequel Terminator: Dark Fate.

Various details about the premise of the Terminator sequel remain unclear but what is known is that Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800 is back and so is Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor.

But one element of the sequel remains a mystery. Where is John Connor in this film? Here is everything we know so far about the character’s whereabouts and what we can expect.

Where is John Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate?

What is known so far is pure speculation. The film is said to focus more on Sarah Connor’s character in the future and from the audience’s reactions to what was screened, there were no mentions of John Connor, who is supposed to be the key to mankind’s survival in the war against machines.

This will make many fans scratch their heads considering this franchise is built around that character.

That aside, if one is looking for a subversive approach to the material, having the character dead before the film begins is completely unconventional. However, it could be possible the character is still alive somewhere far off as a safety measure.

What can be confirmed is John Connor will allegedly have a flashback moment to the ’90s timeline with child actor Jude Collie playing a young Edward Furlong (the actor who played John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day).

From the looks of one image online, the actor seems like a solid choice to play Furlong as a youngster.

What is Terminator: Dark Fate about?

Again, little is known as far as the plot surrounding the latest film and even IMDB has the movie described as “Plot unknown.” However, the film will be a direct sequel to T2: Judgement Day, ignoring almost every sequel since.

The film will also feature a new model of Terminator played by Gabriel Luna (Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), who can split himself in two. This character will be a villain in the film, probably in the same vein as Robert Patrick in T2: Judgement Day.

Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis as a time traveler — probably playing a female take on the Kyle Reese archetype — as well as Natalie Reyes, who is said to be the central character.

James Cameron is back onboard as a creative consultant as well as acting producer, which means he is going to bring his influence back to the property.

Tim Miller — who directed Deadpool — is taking charge as the director of this sequel, bringing Cameron’s franchise back to its roots.

Terminator: Dark Fate will hit theaters everywhere on Nov. 1, 2019.