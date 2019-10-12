Halloween 2019: IT’s Pennywise leads top 20 most popular costume searches on Frightgeist

Each and every year, Halloween seems to arrive quicker than most people are ready for. That’s when the costume buying or preparation frenzy goes into effect as trick-or-treaters and Halloween party-goers rush to get their outfit ready.

Some people try to prepare early, and based on the most popular costume searches, it seems there are many people wanting to go as one of the scariest horror icons of the last several years. Have no fear, though, as there may be a hero or two also appearing near the top of the list.

Horror icons, superheroes among the most popular

Enter the Google Frightgeist tool, which is showing what costumes are getting the most searches for Halloween 2019. Among those on their list are classics like witch, dinosaur, pirate, princess, ninja, vampire, and devil. However, leading the way is one of the scariest horror villains since he jumped off the pages of Stephen King’s IT novel. It’s Pennywise the Dancing Clown who holds the No. 1 spot for most searched.

There’s no surprise there as Pennywise struck fear in people’s hearts and minds with the new IT Chapter 2 film that arrived last month. The film had a bigger budget than its predecessor and managed to make over $400 million at the box office. There could be a few more dollars added with those heading to see it as Halloween arrives.

By the way, the Pennywise costumes aren’t just for males, as this horror icon is also being flaunted by female cosplayers already. There’s even a “Sexy Pennywise” costume now being sold.

The No. 2 spot is held by the witch, a generic classic that is an all-time favorite and easy to create from scratch. However, locking down the No. 3 spot is everyone’s favorite web-slinger. Spider-Man is the third most-searched costume right now and once again, he was the star of a new movie just a few months ago. While there was Spider-Man: Far From Home featuring Spidey in different costumes, don’t count out people dressing up as Into the Spider-Verse characters too.

Another horror movie icon found his way into the top 10, though, and that’s Chucky from the Child’s Play films. He’s at the 8 spot on the list just below the popular Fortnite video game. There wasn’t a recent movie for Chucky, but he’s popular with many horror movie fans. His costume isn’t all that tough to create for those who have the necessary overalls, striped shirt, and wig (or natural red hair). Even dogs are getting in on the fun as the popular “Good Guys” doll.

Top 20 most searched for costumes right now:

Pennywise Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Descendants Clown Fortnite Chucky 1980s Unicorn Rabbit Pirate Stranger Things Mouse Harley Quinn Superhero Toy Story Princess Doll Mermaid

Also popping up on that list is popular Netflix series Stranger Things which brings a number of potential costume ideas ranging from a Demogorgon to Eleven to Jim Hopper. In addition, a recurring classic is DC Comics anti-hero Harley Quinn who just recently popped up in the new Birds of Prey trailer.

Halloween 2019 will arrive in 19 days from today on Thursday, October 31. However, people will be dressing up on other days as dancing clowns, crime-fighting superheroes, and dolls who want to be “your friend to the end.”

The Google search tool also gives a look at who’s leading the way for couples’ costumes. Lilo and Stich are winning at the moment. Check out the full list of most popular costumes by searches at Google Frightgeist here.