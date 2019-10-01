Who are the Birds of Prey members? Trailer features Harley Quinn with a new crew

DC Comics’ favorite anti-hero Harley Quinn is back, but this time, she’ll have a new crew with her. On Tuesday, the first official Birds of Prey trailer arrived, showing what Quinn is up to since the events of Suicide Squad. It stars Margot Robbie and she’s up to no good, or is she? Several other actresses also pop up, with fans probably wondering who are the other Birds of Prey members? Luckily, there is some indication of who all will be part of this project and who is who in the comic books.

New Birds of Prey trailer from Warner Bros.

For starters, Birds of Prey also has the subtitle, “and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.” Early on in the new trailer, Harley announces that she and Mr. J broke up, so it’s clear this film will not include any form of the Joker. Sorry to those who enjoy Joaquin Phoenix in the new Joker movie.

Instead, Harley is going solo and doesn’t need any men to help get things done. That’s where the rest of the female cast comes into play, as one line in the trailer has Harley announcing they’ll need to work together to survive. It’s about female empowerment, which makes sense, as Birds of Prey is an all-female group in the comic books.

Mischief, mayhem, and magical scenes ensue. There’s plenty of action, dazzling sets, and one-liners. Here’s a look at Warner Bros.’ new trailer starring Margot Robbie and offering action, vivid images, and what looks like another great performance from the Oscar nominee.

Joining Robbie in the cast are Rosie Perez, Elizabeth Mary Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Ella Jay Basco. Ewan McGregor also appears as part of the cast.

Who are the Birds of Prey members in the movie?

It’s already known that Margot Robbie is reprising her role from the Suicide Squad as the iconic Harley Quinn. A few other comic book characters are also going to give her an assist this time. That’s where Birds of Prey will come into the picture. Harley was never an official member of that group but is working with them here.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead will portray Helena Bertinelli (aka Huntress), a sort of vigilante who also happens to be the daughter of a mafia gangster. Then there’s Jurnee Smollett-Bell taking on the role of Dinah Lance (aka Black Canary). Fans of the Arrow television show are probably familiar with that character. It’s also known that she’s a founding member of the Birds of Prey.

Ella Jay Basco is in the role of Cassandra Cain (aka Orphan). She’s pivotal to the plot, as she’s threatened by the main crime lord, Black Mask, that Ewan McGregor plays. By the way, Cain has taken on another popular identity in DC’s comic books, but it’s unknown if that will be unveiled in the film. However, she has been a member of Birds of Prey.

Interestingly, Rosie Perez is playing Renee Montoya in the film. She’s a detective who worked with the Gotham City Police Department in the DC comics, but she was never actually a member of the Birds of Prey team. It appears she’ll be working with Harley and the others for this particular story, though.

The plot will involve Harley teaming up with Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya to try to protect Cassandra from Black Mask. So at least two of those ladies were actual members of Birds of Prey in comics.

DC’s Birds of Prey had a lot of team members

So who else is, or was, in Birds of Prey, the comic book team? Over the years there have been a lot of members affiliated with the group. They’ve included Batgirl, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Power Girl, Hawkgirl, and Katana over the years. Lady Blackhawk, Gypsy, Jade Canary, Starling, Vixen, Black Alice, Dove, and Condor are some of the other former members.

The current group in DC Comics is led by founding member Oracle and includes Batgirl, Black Canary, Huntress, and Lady Blackhawk. Two of those are part of the new movie. However, this movie appears to be working off a unique adaptation or interpretation. So it should be interesting to see if any other characters pop up along the way.

The new Birds of Prey (and the Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) movie arrives in theaters on February 7, 2020.