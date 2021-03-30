Enfys Nest actress, Erin Kellyman, would love to reprise Star Wars Solo role

Erin Kellyman as Enfys Nest in Solo Pic credit: Lucasfilm

One Star Wars actor is making it known they’re “100 percent” willing to return to the franchise.

Erin Kellyman, who played Enfys Nest in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, has expressed a great interest in returning to the character who might very well fit into any of the Disney Star Wars shows.

Who is Enfys Nest?

In Solo: A Star Wars Story, a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and new friend Chewbacca work alongside smuggler Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) on a job that leads to clashes with the Cloud-Riders, a band of pirates and smugglers.

When Han and Chewie finally got their hands on a shipment of hyperspace fuel, they were confronted by the Cloud-Riders. Their leader removed her helmet to reveal Enfys, a surprisingly young woman.

She related that she and her “pirates” were all victims of the Crimson Dawn gang syndicate who took to piracy to fight back against both Crimson Dawn and the Empire. Her mother had been their leader and when she fell in battle, Enfys took up the mask to disguise her youth.

Han ended up giving the fuel to the Cloud-Riders with Enfys promising to use it in their war for freedom.

The novelization of the movie reveals Enfys gave the fuel to Rebel fighter Saw Guerrera (played by Forest Whitaker in Rogue One). The character has since appeared in several comic book series, focusing more on her adventures with the Cloud-Riders.

Erin Kellyman on potential return to Star Wars

Erin Kellyman as Karli Morgenthau in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Pic credit: Marvel

Kellyman, who currently plays Karli Morgenthau, leader of the Flag-Smasher terrorists on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, expressed to Screen Rant how she would love to return to the role of Enfys one day.

I would love if that was the case. I haven’t heard anything, but I would love to play Enfys Nest again. If Disney came to me and said, “Will you play her again?” I would 100% do it. She was such a fun character to play.

While it may seem unlikely that a relatively minor character could return, the possibility remains. Solo ended with the revelation that Crimson Dawn’s leader was none other than Darth Maul, a plot point crying out for some sort of follow-up project which could involve a conflict with the Cloud-Riders.

As Solo takes place ten years before the events of the original Star Wars, Enfys could be a player in the early days of the Rebellion, which is the focus of a few of the Disney+ Star Wars shows.

The most logical series for her would be the upcoming Andor show which focuses on Rogue One’s spy (Diego Luna) and his own adventures before the events of the movie. One mission could involve the Cloud-Riders aiding the Rebellion.

It might even be possible for Enfys to appear on the upcoming Obi-Wan series as her wandering band of pirates landing on Tatooine for a mission would be logical.

While it may seem unlikely, the Disney+ Star Wars shows have already provided fans with unlikely returns of Obi-Wan, Andor, Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano. The idea Nest manages to take flight once more isn’t impossible to imagine.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streaming episodes every Friday on Disney+.