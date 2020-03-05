The Bachelor finale: We have the perfect rose-themed cocktail to get you through the tears

We are down to the wire on this season of The Bachelor, and have you been keeping up with Monsters & Critics’ reporter Mary Jane’s expert analysis? We have.

The Bachelor finale will have tears and roses, and you can take it all in with a unique cocktail submitted to Monsters & Critics from RumHaven, a lighter fresher rum spirit that mixes beautifully.

Bachelor fans have followed the intense upsets all season.

“I can honestly say this is one of the most unexpected and complicated endings we have ever seen,” said Chris Harrison regarding the season finale of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

“I am probably in one of the hardest situations I’ve ever been in in my entire life. I’m so emotionally drained right now. My heart is literally split between two women,” Peter says in ABC’s sneak preview.

Pilot Pete is in a dither…

“There’s no question that I’m in love with Hannah Ann,” Peter says in the preview. “I could see it being her and me in the end. I really could. But I think it’s obvious how badly I want to have Madi in my life forever as well. I am in love with her.”

A big fat twist is coming.

Peter’s mom, who gives each woman the what for about changing him, is even in this preview, crying, “Bring her home to us…that’s what love stories are made of.”

Oof.

Are you ready for Pilot Pete’s Bachelor season finale? We know you might break your rule about drinking on a weekday night.

RumHaven has been reading all our coverage and reached out to Monsters & Critics with what we found to be the perfect Pilot Pete potion to navigate these turbulent love-sotted skies.

And if you are having your girls/guys over for a screening party, we have the cocktail for this event.

Drum roll please: RumHaven’s bachelor-themed cocktail – Will You Have(n) This Rose?

The recipe, please

RumHaven, a refreshing spirit made with real coconut water and pure cane sugar, mixes wonderfully in refreshing cocktails that are best enjoyed with your crew and especially as the weather heats up as we transition from winter to spring.

Just grab some RumHaven, grapefruit juice, elderflower liqueur, and sparkling wine or prosecco, garnish with fresh rose petals for a festive twist, and you’ll be sure to get the final rose as the host extraordinaire.

RumHaven Will you Have(n) This Rose?

Ingredients:

• 2 parts RumHaven

• ¾ parts Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

• ¼ part Elderflower Liqueur

• Top with a float of the cava, sparkling wine or prosecco of your choice

Add ingredients (except sparkling prosecco) into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake vigorously.

Strain cocktail into a chilled coupe glass.

Top with prosecco.

Garnish with a rose petal and enjoy!

What is RumHaven, anyway?

At is simplest, RumHaven is Caribbean rum made with coconut liqueur.

The sweeter, lighter refreshing profile makes it a perfect mixer, especially with the sparkling wines like lowest carb count cava (Spain), prosecco (Italy) or California sparkling wines like Mumm or Gloria Ferrer, one of our favorite California sparklers.

Be responsible, enjoy!

The Bachelor finale begins Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC.