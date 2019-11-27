Reality Steve asks for patience in revealing Bachelor finale outcome [Spoilers]

The Bachelor star Peter Weber has wrapped up his journey and fans are just waiting for the new season to begin. The show usually ends in a proposal or a relationship, but this season’s outcome has yet to be revealed.

The man behind the Bachelor spoilers, Reality Steve, has revealed that he has heard many theories as to what happened on the finale. But he’s waiting until he knows for sure who Peter picked before reporting it. Yesterday, he asked his followers for patience as he continued to verify the stories and rumors that were coming his way.

I know you all want to know who won the “Bachelor.” I don’t have the solid confirmation on that yet that I need. I’m not just gonna run with something I’m not sold on. Been hearing A LOT of things. When I do have confirmation, you will know. Please be patient. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 26, 2019

As it turns out, he’s getting plenty of tips and stories from people who claim to know the information. He also reveals that he has been hearing a lot of things about the finale and he just wants to verify the stories before reporting them. Steve takes his job seriously, so it only makes sense that he wants to report what actually happens.

However, he also reveals that even though he will report who “won” the season, he jokes that Peter and his chosen lady probably won’t stay together.

We can expect him to reveal the final outcome before the season airs or during the first couple of weeks of January 2020.

Ok fine, not “won.” How about “final one-who-he-will-never-end-up-marrying-anyway-so-why-even-get-excited-about-whoever-his-choice-is-if-anyone-at-all.” That better? https://t.co/AuTft7WKXw — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 26, 2019

Reality Steve has a reputation for getting things correctly, but before the previous season of The Bachelorette aired, he made the wrong decision.

He initially reported that Tyler Cameron had won Hannah’s season of the show, but she ended up with Jed Wyatt. Steve later clarified his mistake, sharing that he gets a lot of information and he has to weed out everything before making it public.

Later, it was revealed that Jed had actually been in a relationship prior to going on the show, something that would influence his future with Hannah.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.