Victoria Fuller thanks Peter Weber for being kind to her after The Bachelor wraps up

Victoria Fuller made it far on The Bachelor, even though many viewers couldn’t stand watching her.

Victoria and Peter Weber clearly had communication issues that led to frustrations between them.

After the Fantasy Suite dates, Peter decided to send her home.

But Fuller has nothing but sweet things to say to the man who dumped her after their overnight date.

In fact, she’s thanking him.

Read More Peter Weber didn’t ask permission to marry any of The Bachelor women

Victoria Fuller shares a sweet message for Peter

After the Women Tell All special that aired this Monday, Victoria shared an update on Instagram.

Here, she shared a lengthy message to Peter about their time together.

In the message, she thanks Peter for teaching her about herself, including during those unpleasant moments. She also says that he made her feel worth it.

“Thank you for always pushing me to get to the root cause & never judging me along the way. You showed me what kindness truly is. What patience means in a relationship. You showed me the definition of a good thing,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also pointed to her flaws and thanked him for accepting her for what she is.

Victoria Fuller denies all allegations against her

The allegations against Victoria started to come out during filming. In fact, Peter had the chance to address the allegations on the show, but ABC chose not to spill all of the beans.

However, Reality Steve had no problem outlining what he had been told about Victoria.

Early on, he claimed that Victoria was being labeled a homewrecker, saying that he had been told that she had slept with husbands and had ruined marriages.

Reality Steve has revealed that he has never gotten as much negative information about a contestant as he has about Victoria.

While the show was airing, Peter’s ex-girlfriend decided to speak out about what she knew, as she knows Victoria due to mutual friends.

Merissa Pence opened up about what she knew to US Weekly, sharing that Victoria had reportedly ruined four marriages.

On the Women Tell All, Victoria was confronted by Chris Harrison, who asked her directly about the accusations. She denied it, saying she had no part in four couples going through issues and splitting up.

Merissa didn’t reveal how Victoria played a role in these splits, but she stands firm on what she’s been told by the wives involved in the situations.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.