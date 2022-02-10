Zendaya’s new Madame Tussauds wax figure has some fans upset– check out the controversial rendering

Zendaya is the latest celebrity to appear at Madame Tussauds wax figure museum. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

This week, news broke that Zendaya was honored with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds London museum. But the revealed wax figure has fans less than impressed, with some implying she looks like a Karen and others saying she resembles Kylie Jenner.

The Euphoria star is the latest addition to Madame Tussauds wax figure museum. Zendaya’s wax figure will be unveiled this week at the London Madame Tussauds wax figure museum.

Fans are split over Zendaya’s new Madame Tussauds wax figure

Zendaya is the latest celebrity featured at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

Madame Tussauds revealed on Monday that the actress will receive a wax figure at the Madame Tussauds location on Baker Street in London.

Zendaya’s new figure will rest in the Awards Party zone of Madame Tussauds London. Other celebrities in the Awards Party zone include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Kanye West.

Tim Waters, the general manager of Madame Tussauds London said, “Zendaya just exudes cool. Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues.”

Waters continued, “She is unapologetically herself – and we, along with her fans, love that about her. With rumours circulating that Zendaya is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better. We know her fans will be lining up for the chance to ‘meet’ their idol when Zendaya’s figure arrives in our Awards Party zone.”

Z E N D A Y A ✨ pic.twitter.com/iJOO191CeP Sign up for our newsletter! February 8, 2022

But fans were split, with one Twitter commenter asking, “What in the Kylie Jenner?”

Pic credit: @louisgaykiid/Twitter

Another fan said, “The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager.”

The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager. pic.twitter.com/yFIsqIEQDS — A Girl Has No Name (@Idpreferyoudead) February 10, 2022

Zendaya snaps back at D.A.R.E’s Euphoria claims

As Euphoria season two recently premiered, D.A.R.E, which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, released a scathing statement.

In part, D.A.R.E said, “HBO’s television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous sex, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world.”

Zendaya, who won an Emmy award for Best Actress in a Drama for her work in Euphoria, defended the show, saying, “Our show is in no way a moral tale.” She acknowledged the triggering nature of Euphoria and told people to watch it only if comfortable.

Euphoria airs on HBO and HBO Max on Sundays.