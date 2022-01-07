Zendaya wows in fitted black-and-white striped dress at Euphoria premiere

Zendaya rocked a striped dress at the Euphoria premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Triple threat Zendaya has been on a roll for the last few months. Starring in the major blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, she has been hitting the press trail since the end of last year. Things haven’t slowed down for the 25-year-old as the new season of her hit series Euphoria is getting ready to hit HBO Max.

Zendaya stars in the raunchy teen drama as Rue Bennett, a teen struggling with her identity and addiction problems. In addition to taking on the lead role, the actor also producers the show. Not much is known about the new season as in place of a formal synopsis, the show has accompanied its production materials as “remember this feeling.”

However, in the trailer, Zendaya’s Rue is shown attending a narcotics anonymous meeting while the rest of the messy high schoolers get into their signature trouble.

Most recently, the “Rewrite the Stars” singer has excited fans by showing up at the Euphoria Season 2 premiere in a form-fitting dress.

Zendaya shows off figure in black-and-white dress

Zendaya turned heads at the series’ premiere rocking a strapless Valentino dress decorated with horizontal black-and-white stripes. She paired the look with a pair of elegant, long diamond earrings, tying back her hair to accentuate the jewelry.

The Instagram account shared a close-up photo of the actor’s look, tagging the photographer Djeneba Aduayom. The image shows the star set against an orange background, covered in shadows.

A short video of Zendaya posing in the dress began circulating on Twitter after the entertainment outlet MEFeater posted it with the caption, “@Zendaya is teaching the girls how to pose.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

.@Zendaya is teaching the girls how to pose! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HSpRO03KDr — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 6, 2022

Fans react to Zendaya’s look at the Euphoria premiere

Twitter fans are obsessed with Zendaya’s look, with many praising her style and poise at the premiere event. Many have expressed that stylist Law Roach needs to find more vintage garments for her to wear, while others are talking about how “lucky” her boyfriend Tom Holland is.

Zendaya wearing Valentino Spring Summer 1992 at the #EuphoriaRedCarpet , styled by Law Roach pic.twitter.com/7crujLDrDr — Helena (@__helenalopes__) January 6, 2022

Meeting on the Spider-Man set, Zendaya and Holland quickly became a fan-speculated couple. In Summer 2021, images of the couple kissing began to circulate, causing the internet to break.

Ever since, the two have dialed up the PDA while doing press for the latest Spider-Man installment and for other celebratory occasions.

Celebrating the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya shared a behind-the-scenes image of the actor. She accompanied it with the sweet caption, “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing.”

Euphoria Season 2 returns to HBO Max on January 9.