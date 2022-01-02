Tom Holland jokes about his mom embarrassing him on the Spider-Man set

Tom Holland shared a funny story about his early days in Spider-Man. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/S_bukley

Tom Holland has been swinging webs since 2016 when he debuted as Spider-Man in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War. Since, he has starred in six Marvel movies with the latest one being Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has been featured in the animated movie Onward, Apple TV’s Cherry, and Netflix’s The Devil All The Time. Holland has also been making headlines for his relationship with his Spider-Man costar Zendaya.

Holland tells story about his mom embarrassing him while filming Spider-Man

Entertainment host Jeremy Lynch recently uploaded a video of his full interview with the 25-year-old actor. During the conversation, Holland had a funny story to share about his mom embarrassing him on the Spider-Man set by calling the movie’s producers with a complaint.

Sitting alongside his costar and girlfriend Zendaya, Holland told Lynch about the issues he has using the restroom while wearing his spandex Spider-Man suit. He expressed, “On the first film, I remember we did a sequence on the Washington Monument and I had to climb up and down it for, like, weeks on end.”

He continued to say, “And basically, I didn’t go to the toilet for like 11 hours or something, and I was desperate. When you wear the harness under the suit, obviously you can’t put it over the top because you’ll see it, and because the suit is so tight you have to cinch the harness up from the get-go. It means going to the bathroom is a mission.”

The Spider-Man actor called his mom and complained about his workplace issue, as many would. However, he didn’t expect his mother to retaliate. “Two or three days later, the producers took me aside, and they were like, ‘How are your kidneys?” Holland added.

He then shared that his mom called the producers to advocate on his behalf. The producers told him, “Your mum’s called us and told us to give you adequate toilet breaks.” Aside from feeling “mortified” the actor expressed that in the end, he was “grateful” that she intervened.

Kevin Feige thinks Spider-Man deserves an Oscar

In other Spider-Man news, it was revealed that Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, is vying for the Oscars to recognize Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a widely-publicized interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Feige called on the Academy to not dismiss the movie as just another superhero flick.

“Making a commercial film that can say something and mean something to a lot of different types of people around the globe is extremely difficult to do and, I think, is dismissed often as easy. Well, you have a superhero in it, and that’s a cheat-code to success, it’s not. Putting on a costume is not the secret,” expressed the Marvel producer.

He went on to say, “The secret is having artists and storytellers and craftsmen that can bring an audience on a journey. And when critics recognize that and audiences recognize that, it feels like it’s worthy then to talk about the Academy recognizing it. And that, I think, is what we’ll continue to talk about over the next few weeks.”

As of now, it is unknown if the movie will be a contender for an Oscar. Nominations for the prestigious award are expected to be announced on February 8, 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is exclusively playing in theaters.