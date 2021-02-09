Tom Holland movies to stream on Netflix

Tom Holland as Arvin Russell in The Devil All the Time. Pic credit: Glen Wilson/Netflix

The young Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has been trending all morning after his latest photoshoot and interview with Esquire, where he debunked rumors for a crossover event in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 movie.

In December of 2020, rumors began circulating about previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield starring in the upcoming Marvel threequel to the current Spider-Man franchise.

However, Esquire asked Holland about this rumored casting and he shared:

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

This news came as a major disappointment to fans, so let’s lift some spirits by revisiting Tom Holland’s movies on Netflix.

While the 24-year-old actor has had a television and movie career for over 10 years now, he only appears in two movies that are available on the Netflix streaming platform.

The Devil All The Time

Premiering in 2020 with an all-star cast was the raunchy thriller The Devil All the Time. Holland played the adult version of the movie’s main protagonist, Arvin Russell.

Throughout the movie, Arvin suffers through a series of unspeakable tragedies and losses, causing him to grow vindictive and seek vengeance on the community surrounding him.

His storyline crosses over with a corrupt preacher and two vulgar serial killers, which ends up leaving a deadly trail on his journey back to his hometown.

This Netflix Original was produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and stars Robert Pattinson (Twilight), Bill Skarsgård (IT), Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame), and Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road).

The Impossible

Tom Holland starred in The Impossible in 2012, meaning he was just 16 years old at the time of filming.

This film dramatizes the real-life experience of a family who struggled through the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami while on vacation to Thailand. During the disaster, the family suffers through medical mishaps and separation.

It is a tug-on-the-heartstrings movie that received positive reception all around. The Impossible was nominated for a series of awards including ones from the Academy, the Golden Globes, and the Teen Choice Awards.

Starring in The Impossible alongside Holland is Naomi Watts (Penguin Bloom) and Ewan McGregor (Star Wars).

Tom Holland has a steadily rising career, including multiple projects coming this year. While his upcoming movie Cherry will be distributed by Apple TV Plus and Spider-Man 3 is likely to go to Disney Plus, there is tons of hope for more Holland movies to be added to Netflix in the future.

The Devil All the Time and The Impossible are available for streaming on Netflix.