Zayn Malik unrecognizable with grizzly beard and long hair in new photo

Zayn Malik at the Tom Ford fashion show in New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Nancy Rivera/ACEPictures

Zayn Malik looks strikingly different with a grizzly full beard in a new photo.

The former One Direction star, who split from Gigi Hadid last year in November, has been subject to reconciliation rumors for several months.

Zayn has kept a relatively low profile but continues to enjoy the support of a loyal fanbase.

Zayn rocks a full beard in a new photo

The 29-year-old singer reminded his fans to get his new merchandise collection before it’s too late. Zayn appeared to have an unkempt beard and long locks of hair in the new IG snap.

“2 weeks left to get my Paynt By Zayn collection before it’s gone!” he wrote in the caption.

The merch will undoubtedly sell out as the IG post has garnered over 3.6 million likes at the time of writing this report.

The singer rocked the casual look — a yellow jumper adorned with blue block print — as he appeared to look into the distance.

The jumper is his Paynt By Zayn collection and is an affordable $64.99. He is accessorized with small hoop earrings and a tiny black stud.

Zayn looked almost unrecognizable as he last appeared with a well-groomed beard in May in a dapper selfie.

His latest post comes after Zayn shared an unexpected throwback video of himself singing One Direction’s 2013 hit You & I on his Instagram.

It has garnered over 15 million views, however, his third album released last year underwhelmed commercially.

He announced the merchandise collection at the beginning of the month sporting a similarly full beard.

“PAYNT BY ZAYN is here. Excited to share my first ever limited edition merchandise collection that I designed from my own paintings and artwork.”

Liam Payne fuels feud with Zayn

His former bandmate, Liam Payne caused some controversy when Zayn shortly before the singer announced his merch drop.

Payne appeared on the Impaulsive podcast and said the following about his seemingly estranged former bandmate:

“Before we go too deep into this, there are many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there are many reasons why I’ll always always be on his side.”

Liam spoke about Zayn’s alleged tough upbringing before continuing: “You can always look at the man for where he is and say ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d**k,’ but at the end of the day, once you understand what he’s been through to get to the point, and whether or not if he actually even wanted to be there.”

Liam then seemingly referenced Zayn’s altercation with Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda: “And listen, I don’t agree with any of his actions. I can’t commend some of the things that he’s done. I can’t be on his side for that.”

In October 2021, Zayn pleaded no contest to four counts of harassing Gigi and Yolanda, and he issued a statement denying that he “struck” Yolanda.