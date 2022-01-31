Zayn Malik ‘begging’ for Gigi Hadid reunion but he’s a Capricorn and she’s a Taurus — Can they make it work?

Capricorn Zayn Malik is begging Taurus ex Gigi Hadid to take him back- but are they compatible? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are currently keeping their relationship friendly as they navigate co-parenting their daughter, but the former One Direction singer is begging his ex to take him back.

While it doesn’t look like Gigi Hadid wants to rekindle their romance at this time, fans wonder if astrology may provide some answers to their off-and-on romance and whether or not the pair may end up back together.

As far as making their relationship work, these two earth signs may need to put in more effort themselves.

Capricorn and Taurus compatibility

Zayn Maik is a Capricorn, an earth sign known for their hard work, determination, security, and desire for success. Gigi Hadid is a Taurus, an earth sign known for creating good lives for themselves, focusing on their passions, and enjoying the finer things in life.

Most of the time, a Capricorn and Taurus pairing is a relationship that’s built to last. Astrologer Clarisse Monahan told Bustle, “Capricorn can provide a real stability and security for Taurus, which they will enjoy, and Taurus can help Capricorn to open up more to intimacy.”

Some fans note that these traits are seen throughout Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship, particularly when it comes to his desire for utmost privacy regarding his romantic life and his child.

There is generally a strong emotional connection between these two signs. Capricorn and Taurus tend to bond quickly and form an intellectual connection.

Although it may take longer for deeper emotional connections, the two signs understand each other. They both carry admiration for security, routine, consistency, and hard work.

Even on a physical level, the pair tends to have a strong connection. Taurus is all about pleasure and desire-seeking and will open Capricorn up to the idea of seeking pleasure rather than just fulfilling needs, especially in the bedroom.

Although it may take some time for this pair to reach their peak emotional and sexual commitment to one another, the bonds they create are strong.

Despite the potential for this strong bond, there are issues that can impact the relationship in a negative way, potentially the way we’re seeing Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship impacted now.

Zodiac incompatibility between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Astrologers say the biggest issue that can happen between these two earth signs is butting heads.

“You may discover a bit of a struggle between the leadership of the goat [Capricorn] and the strong will of the bull [Taurus],” astrologer Simone Pinkhasova says. “Speaking to their feelings isn’t favored or a strong suit of our Cap and Taurus friends, so they’ll have to work on healthy communication and speaking through, ‘I feel’ statements in order to build trust and depth in the relationship.”

Alongside potential difficulties in communication, the relationship may end up lacking excitement.

Capricorn has a tendency to value their work over their romantic relationships while Taurus wants to be shown love and appreciation, even if only occasionally. Taurus doesn’t want to be the one always initiating romance in the relationship, which can cause problems between the two signs.

Despite their ability to have steadfast and strong relationships, these communication issues can cause huge falling-outs between couples.

Considering potential communication issues paired with Zayn Malik’s alleged altercation with Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, this relationship may have run its course.

Fans continue to monitor this earth sign duo as rumors spread about the pair reuniting. According to the stars, these flames of passion are hard to burn out.