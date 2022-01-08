Young Dolph murder suspect posts on social media while on the run, says he will turn himself in

Young Dolph and, right, murder suspect Justin Johnson who is on Tennessee’s most-wanted list of fugitives. Pic credit: Young Dolph/YouTube/@TBInvestigation/Twitter

Justin Johnson, a Memphis rapper who goes by the name Straight Dropp, has spoken spoken out on social media while on the run from authorities in connection with the murder of Young Dolph.

As previously reported, the 23-year-old is currently on Tennessee’s most-wanted list, and law enforcement agencies are offering a combined reward of $15,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Dolph was tragically shot dead on November 17, 2021, while inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a bakery he frequently visited.

Two men emerged from a white Mercedes-Benz and opened fire at the rapper. The city of Memphis recently approved a street-renaming to honor the late rapper who was known for supporting his community through various charitable acts over the years.

At the time of writing, Justin Johnson was the only suspect named by local law enforcement in connection with Dolph’s death.

Straight Dropp posted on his Instagram while on the run

In a post on his Instagram Story, Johnson claimed he is innocent and will turn himself in on Monday, adding that he’ll “be back sooner than you can blink.”

He also shared an Instagram post about a previous shooting charge, while criticizing “blogs.”

According to Shelby County court records, Johnson was accused of shooting three people at the Billy Hardwick Bowling Alley in 2017, injuring two of them.

In the video he posted, Shelby County Judge Christopher Craft, who presided over the case, said the rapper had no record at the time, which is why he was given probation.

Young Dolph’s partner Mia Jaye reacts to Johnson being named a suspect

Mia Jaye, Young Dolph’s longtime partner and the mother of his two children, gave a statement in response to law enforcement accusing Justin Johnson of killing the Memphis rapper.

Her words imply that she wants all individuals who may have been involved with the fatal attack on Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., brought to justice.

“This is just the beginning,” she said in the statement posted to Instagram, according to ABC News. “We are still prayerful that all attacks, plots, and plans that were made against Adolph’s life are revealed and justice is diligently served.”

Johnson jewelry ‘referred to Dolph’s record label’

Five days after Dolph was killed, Straight Dropp released a song called Stepped On, featuring Big Homiie G, on his YouTube page.

The rapper promoted the song on his Instagram account and linked to the YouTube video in his profile bio.

In one of his Instagram photos, Johnson appeared to be wearing jewelry with the acronym PRE. The acronym is associated with Dolph’s independent record label, Paper Route Empire.

As previously reported, a photograph emerged of Johnson in a photo with Dolph in a nightclub, but it is unclear whether they were known to each other.