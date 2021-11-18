Young Dolph’s alleged killers caught on camera after rapper is shot to death

Young Dolph, left, and, right, pictures taken from surveillance footage showing two suspects holding up guns. Their identities are currently unknown. Pic credit: Young Dolph/YouTube/Twitter

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was tragically shot dead in his hometown yesterday. The 36-year-old’s shocking death sent shockwaves across the hip-hop community as millions continue to mourn his death.

His alleged killers were caught on camera as they opened fire on the artist at the city’s Makeda’s cookie shop, where he was reportedly purchasing baked goods for his mother.

Surveillance images show two shooters in the brazen attack: one holding a Draco AK-47 Pistol while the other appears to be pointing a pistol.

Both alleged assailants wore grey joggers and surgical masks. Furthermore, one appears to be wearing a dark blue hoodie while the other wore a black hoodie.

Three law enforcement sources confirmed the news to FOX13 Memphis – a local news station that broke the story.

NEW:



These are the suspects wanted for #Dolph's murder, seen in surveillance images, three law enforcement sources confirm.



— Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) November 18, 2021

Yo Gotti’s restaurant shut down after shooting

On social media, false rumors began spreading about Blac Youngsta and Yo Gotti, two rappers that had a long-standing feud with the late Young Dolph.

Social media sleuths claimed Black Youngsta’s grandmother’s house and Gotti’s restaurant Prive were shot up in the wake of Dolph’s death.

Law enforcement confirmed both reports were false.

As a precaution, law enforcement shut down Gotti’s restaurant, Prive, due to fear of retaliatory attacks.

Breaking news @MEM_PoliceDept shut down Prive and businesses near by as a precaution since @YoGotti has connections with the business and past interactions with now dead rapper Young Dolph. #PrayingForPeace @FOX13Memphis — Yasser A. Kishk (@yakishk) November 17, 2021

There has been no confirmation whether there is an active threat on the scene and it appears the Memphis police are choosing to err on the side of caution.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Yo Gotti’s associate was arrested for attempted murder after Young Dolph survived an attempt on his life in 2007.

In addition, rapper Blac Youngsta, signed to Gotti, was arrested for a different attempt on the 100 Shots rapper’s life earlier that same year.

Young Dolph lives in Atlanta, returned to Memphis for charity work

The late hip hop star lived in Atlanta but frequently returned to his hometown to support his community.

He was well known around the Memphis area, where he was scheduled to hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving before he was gunned down. In addition, he spoke to schoolchildren and donated money to his former high school.

FOX13 Memphis reported he was set to hand out turkeys Friday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

Last year he gave a lucky fan, Jack Davila, a $400,000 Lamborghini Aventador and supported her when she sold the sports car to raise money.

The 36-year-old was a rare example of independent success in the music industry, selling millions of records without being backed by a major label.