Young Dolph murder suspect identified, photo of the alleged killer with the late rapper surfaces

Memphis police and U.S marshals have named Justin Johnson a suspect in the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph.
The 36-year-old rapper was gunned down on November 17, 2021, after two men brazenly opened fire at him while he purchased cookies for his mother.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a photo of the suspected killer, adding that he is wanted on a first-degree murder charge. He is also wanted for a criminal attempt in the 1st degree and theft of property.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Johnson is on the run, and law enforcement agencies are offering a combined reward of $15,000 for information that leads to his arrest.
Johnson has also been added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list.
A U.S Marshal press release describes the suspect as a 23 years old male about 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds with the name “Jaiya” tattooed on his right arm.
Investigators have not released a motive for the horrific shooting or named any other suspects despite images revealing that there were two shooters.
Young Dolph photo with suspected killer emerges
An image surfaced of Justin Johnson in a club seemingly partying with the late rapper following the release of his mugshot.
Johnson is a Memphis rapper who goes by the stage name Straight Droppa.
Johnson also has a photo on his Instagram page, wearing a “PRE” chain, which is associated with Dolph’s record label Paper Route Empire.
Social media users pegged Justin Johnson as suspect ahead of formal announcement
Internet sleuths identified Justin Johnson before he was named a suspect by law enforcement.
Johnson released a music video five days after he allegedly killed the 100 shots rapper.
Dolph fans taunted the suspect on social media, accusing him of being responsible for the shooting.
As previously reported, CCTV images showed two people pulled up to the bakery in a white Mercedes, running past Young Dolph’s camouflage Corvette and opening fire through the window of the Makeda cookies shop, fatally shooting the beloved rapper.
Young Dolph’s family released a statement following his tragic death.
“There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.”
Dolph was known as a highly-regarded rap artist and a community leader who returned to Memphis at the time of his death for a Thanksgiving turkeys giveaway at a neighborhood church.