Young Dolph murder suspect identified, photo of the alleged killer with the late rapper surfaces

Memphis Police named a suspect in the shooting death of Memphis rap legend Young Dolph. Pic credit: Young Dolph/Youtube/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Memphis police and U.S marshals have named Justin Johnson a suspect in the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph.

The 36-year-old rapper was gunned down on November 17, 2021, after two men brazenly opened fire at him while he purchased cookies for his mother.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a photo of the suspected killer, adding that he is wanted on a first-degree murder charge. He is also wanted for a criminal attempt in the 1st degree and theft of property.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Johnson is on the run, and law enforcement agencies are offering a combined reward of $15,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Johnson has also been added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

A U.S Marshal press release describes the suspect as a 23 years old male about 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds with the name “Jaiya” tattooed on his right arm.

Investigators have not released a motive for the horrific shooting or named any other suspects despite images revealing that there were two shooters.

🚨#TNMostWanted: We need your help to find Justin Johnson, wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept and TBI for 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-1st Degree Murder, & Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000.



He should be considered armed & dangerous.



Seen him? Call 901-378-3132 or 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/38OkN4zWko — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 5, 2022

Young Dolph photo with suspected killer emerges

An image surfaced of Justin Johnson in a club seemingly partying with the late rapper following the release of his mugshot.

Johnson is a Memphis rapper who goes by the stage name Straight Droppa.

Johnson also has a photo on his Instagram page, wearing a “PRE” chain, which is associated with Dolph’s record label Paper Route Empire.

Social media users pegged Justin Johnson as suspect ahead of formal announcement

Internet sleuths identified Justin Johnson before he was named a suspect by law enforcement.

Internet detectives solved the Young Dolph case months ago.. Memphis rapper Straight Dropp left the Mercedes at the same house where he shot his music video.. 5 days after Dolph was murdered he released another video titled “Stepped On” pic.twitter.com/jlY7u5yuVv — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 6, 2022

Johnson released a music video five days after he allegedly killed the 100 shots rapper.

Were Young Dolph’s alleged killers caught on camera at the Family Dollar next to Makeda’s Cookie Shop? pic.twitter.com/m6KjXKwEwe — The Black Boule (@theblackboule) January 4, 2022

Dolph fans taunted the suspect on social media, accusing him of being responsible for the shooting.

As previously reported, CCTV images showed two people pulled up to the bakery in a white Mercedes, running past Young Dolph’s camouflage Corvette and opening fire through the window of the Makeda cookies shop, fatally shooting the beloved rapper.

Young Dolph’s family released a statement following his tragic death.

“There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.”

Dolph was known as a highly-regarded rap artist and a community leader who returned to Memphis at the time of his death for a Thanksgiving turkeys giveaway at a neighborhood church.