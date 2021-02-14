Yella Beezy arrested on weapons charges: Singer’s rep says he is victim of harassment by cops

Rapper Yella Beezy was arrested in Dallas on weapons charges. Pic credit: @YellaBeezy/YouTube

Rapper Yella Beezy (Markies Deandre Conway) was arrested on weapons charges on Saturday (February 13).

According to TMZ, law enforcement officers pulled Beezy over while he was driving in Dallas, Texas, and accused him of running stop signs.

They searched the rapper’s vehicle and allegedly found an unlicensed firearm. The officers reportedly detained Beezy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Multiple sources claim the rapper has been released on bail.

Footage allegedly shows officers searching Yella Beezy’s SUV

Video footage that emerged online claims to show the moment that the officers stopped the rapper and searched inside his bulletproof black SUV.

Yella Beezy reportedly detained by police earlier today while riding through the city in his bulletproof vehicle.



While rumors have been circulating on the specific cause for the arrest no official sources can confirm any of these rumors,



But we will keep you updated pic.twitter.com/izwVHsL6oM — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 14, 2021

Yella Beezy is out of jail after posting bail! As we previously reported he was arrested last night. pic.twitter.com/HMnlfBsDIN — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 14, 2021

The reported arrest comes after Beezy released his single, Star.

The music video for the single (see below) features fellow Texas rapper Erica Banks, known for her hit single, Buss It.

Rapper Yella Beezy ‘drove out to buy Valentine’s Day flowers for his GF’

Yella Beezy’s manager, Adrian Low Brown, told TMZ that the Dallas-born rapper drove out in his bulletproof SUV to buy Valentine’s Day flowers for his girlfriend.

Police officers reportedly stopped him and accused him of running a stop sign. The officers then said they smelled weed in his vehicle and demanded to search inside it, according to Brown.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Beezy’s rep claimed it was a set-up

Brown said that Beezy denied the officers’ allegation that they smelled weed inside his vehicle. The rapper reportedly claimed he doesn’t smoke and that the cops did not find weed in his car.

The rapper also claimed that all his weapons were licensed.

Brown alleged that Beezy was a victim of harassment by cops.

Yella Beezy is known for songs such as That’s On Me, Up One, and Goin Through Some Thangs.

He dropped out of school to pursue a music career.

Other arrests

The latest news comes after rapper Uzzy Marcus’s brother, Raymond Weber, aka Zino, was arrested on a double murder charge.

According to a Facebook post by Vacaville Police Department, officers arrested Weber, 29, at 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, after he reportedly took to Instagram to share an extremely graphic 36-minute live-stream showing the corpses of two women.

Meanwhile, Kewon Dontrell White was arrested in December in connection with the recent fatal shooting of Dallas rapper Mo3, whose real name is Melvin Noble.

A masked assailant gunned down Rapper Mo3 on November 11, 2020, on Interstate 35E, near Marsalis Avenue and the Dallas Zoo.