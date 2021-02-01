Rapper Uzzy Marcus’s brother Raymond Weber, aka Zino, arrested on double murder charge after graphic Instagram live-stream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus’s brother, Raymond Michael Weber, aka Zino, has been arrested on murder charges. Pic credit: Vacaville Police Department

Rapper Uzzy Marcus’s brother, Raymond Michael Weber (aka Zino), has been charged with murdering two women, according to a Facebook post by Vacaville Police Department.

Police officers arrested Raymond Weber, 29, at 8: 32 a.m. on Saturday morning and booked him into Solano County Jail after he reportedly took to Instagram to share a gruesome and extremely graphic 36-minute live-stream.

He reportedly live-streamed the corpses of two women. He accused the women and his rapper brother Uzzy Marcus (Marcus Weber) of trying to set him up.

Police responded to a welfare check at a Vacaville apartment complex

According to the Facebook post by the Vacaville Police Department, they responded at 12: 24 a.m. on Saturday (January 30) to a welfare check at Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments, located at 582 Rocky Hill Road.

Someone called to report that a man inside one of the apartments took to social media to live-stream himself holding a handgun while two women were lying motionless on the ground.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the apartment and refused to open the door.

Raymond Weber (Zino) was arrested on Saturday morning after an eight-hour stand-off with the police in Vacaville, California, according to ABC10.

The standoff involved a SWAT Team and police negotiators.

In their Facebook statement, Vacaville Police Department said their responders attempted unsuccessfully to negotiate with the suspect.

The officers then proceeded to evacuate the entire building. Using “distraction devices” and “chemicals agents,” they entered the building and found the suspect hiding inside.

They arrested and took the suspect into custody at around 8: 32 a.m. after using a taser.

Police found the corpses of two women inside the apartment

The police statement confirmed that the officers found the corpses of two women.

The cause of the deaths was not immediately confirmed. The identities of the women were being withheld pending notification of their relatives.

Police charged Raymond Weber, aka Zino, with two counts of first-degree murder

Police charged Weber with two counts of first-degree murder, according to ABC 10.

Zino was being held at the Solano County Jail ahead of a court hearing at Solano Superior Court at 1: 30 p.m. on Tuesday (February 2).

The suspect had previous brushes with the law. At the time of arrest, he had an outstanding warrant for multiple felonies, including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Raymond Weber is the older brother of rapper Uzzy Marcus

Raymond Weber (Zino) is 29 years old. He is the older brother of a local rapper known as Uzzy Marcus.

Uzzy Marcus’s real name is Marcus Weber.

The rapper has more than 24,000 followers on Instagram.

Marcus Weber is 25 years old. He is currently in Sacramento County Jail on charges of multiple felonies, according to ABC10.

The charges include possession of a firearm by a felon and endangering the life of a child.

