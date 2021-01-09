NBA Youngboy’s associate NBA Lil Pap indicted over shooting death of rival rapper Gee Money

NBA Youngboy associate NBA Lil Pap has been indicted in the shooting death of rival rapper Gee Money.

Lil Pap (real name Deandre Fields) was charged on Thursday with a count of second-degree murder.

The indictment relates to the death of Gee Money (Garrett Burton), a member of the hip-hop/rap group TBG (Top Boy Gorilla), who was shot dead outside a recording studio in Baton Rouge.

Gee Money reportedly released a diss track targeting NBA Youngboy’s sister

Arrest warrant documents obtained by The Advocate allege that NBA Lil Pap and Gee Money were involved in a bitter feud in 2017.

It reportedly started after Gee Money released a diss track allegedly targeting NBA Youngboy’s sister. The offensive lyrics are claimed to have offended NBA Youngboy and his associates.

The confrontation between the two parties escalated and they waged a verbal war on social media and in media interviews.

Gee Money was shot dead in September 2017

In September 2017, Gee Money was shot dead in the parking lot outside his music studio on Dallas Drive, Baton Rouge.

Due to the NBA rap group’s bitter feud with the Top Boy Gorilla (TBG) rap group, investigators considered the NBA rap group the main suspects in the shooting.

Police arrested NBA Lil Pap in June 2019

Police arrested NBA Lil Pap in June 2019 in connection with the shooting death of Gee Money.

NBA Lil Pap claimed he was not in Baton Rouge on the night Gee Money was shot, but investigators reportedly confirmed from his cell phone records that he was. He also reportedly confessed to police interrogators that he was the “shooter” for the NBA rap group.

NBA Lil Pap faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted in connection with Gee Money’s death, but he has maintained his innocence.

NBA Youngboy associate Desmond ‘Dump’ Hardnett was shot dead in May 2018

Following the shooting death of Gee Money, the beef between the two rap groups escalated further and in May 2018, Desmond “Dump” Hardnett, another NBA Youngboy associate, was shot dead. This was followed by the shooting death of TBG rapper BLVD Quick.

NBA Youngboy survived a shooting in Miami in May 2019

Monsters and Critics previousy reported how NBA Youngboy and his team were involved in a shootout near Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles, Miami-Dade County, Florida, in May 2019.

The incident resulted in the death of a bystander, while Kay Marie (Kaylyn Marie Long), a young woman identified as NBA Youngboy’s girlfriend, was wounded.