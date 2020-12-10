Who is Kewon Dontrell White, arrested for murder of Dallas rapper Mo3?

Police have arrested Kewon Dontrell White in connection with the recent fatal shooting of Dallas rapper Mo3, whose real name is Melvin Noble.

A masked assailant gunned down Rapper Mo3 on November 11 on Interstate 35E, near Marsalis Avenue and the Dallas Zoo.

White is in federal custody, according to police sources. He was indicted on Tuesday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

White is also facing murder charges in the shooting death of 28-year-old rapper Mo3, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Police released images showing the suspected shooter

Police arrested White after talking to a witness. The witness came forward after police released images in November that showed an armed man suspected to have shot and killed the 28-year-old rapper.

The images show the suspect running on Interstate 35 moments before the fatal shooting incident.

An arrest warrant affidavit that The Dallas Morning News obtained revealed that police investigators had evidence that White was in the vicinity when the crime occurred and that he matched the description of the suspect obtained from photo and video evidence.

Read More Boosie Badazz reportedly shot at in Dallas following Mo3 memorial

The images that police released last month show a masked gunman wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans running on a freeway.

According to the Dallas police authorities, the gunman emerged from a black Chevy Camaro on Interstate 35E and approached Noble who was inside a car.

Noble reportedly got out of his car and tried to escape on foot, but the gunman chased after him and fired shots that hit the victim.

The shooter then ran back to his vehicle and drove off.

The rapper was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. A bystander also reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Who was Rapper Mo3?

Rapper Mo3 was known for his hit single Errybody, released in 2018.

He debuted on the rap scene with his mixtape Shottaz, released in 2014. He released his first album, Shottaz Reloaded, in 2015.

He teamed up with rapper Boosie Badazz to release the mixtape Badazz MO3 in February 2020.

Monsters and Critics reported that Boosie Badazz was shot at in Dallas, shortly after Mo3 was gunned down.

Mo3 was a popular rapper with more than 900,000 followers on Instagram.

Who is Kewon Dontrell White?

Kewon Dontrell White is 22 years old, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Official records revealed that White had previous brushes with the law.

He had previously received a three-year prison sentence after being convicted of evading police officers in a stolen vehicle. He received an 18-month sentence for unauthorized use of a vehicle in two separate incidents.

He also previously faced a charge of aggravated assault in Denton County.

At the time that the fatal shooting of rapper Mo3 occurred, White was free on bond after being arrested in August and charged with unlawful firearm possession and evading arrest in Dallas County.