Boosie Badazz reportedly shot at in Dallas following Mo3 memorial

Rapper Boosie Badazz was shot at by unknown assailants in Dallas. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Big T Bazaar plaza parking lot. The 38-year-old rapper was in his sprinter van, which was shot at, but he was not hit by any bullets.

This news follows a wave of violence this week in Dallas, Texas that has rocked the hip-hop community. Dentist and part-time rapper Dr. Rose was shot this week in Dallas in an apparent robbery attempt.

Rising rap star and Boosie collaborator Mo3 was gunned down this week on a Dallas interstate.

Boosie reportedly ducked for cover

According to a local reporter at the scene for Smash Da Topic, there were three vehicles that were shot at and Boosie was in one of them. A witness tells the reporter that the rapper was reportedly taken out of the van and laid on the ground to avoid being shot.

It is unclear if anyone was wounded or killed in the shooting. Other reports from locals in the area suggest that there was a shootout at the Big T, but that Boosie was not involved.

The Lousiana rapper has not commented on the alleged shooting that took place.

Boosie attended a memorial for Mo3

Boosie was a friend and collaborator of the late Mo3, whose real name is Melvin A. Noble. The Wipe me Down rapper attended a candlelit vigil for the late rapper before the shooting occurred.

Mo3 and Boosie released their collaborative project Badazz Mo3, which included the popular Errybody remix. Mo3 was reportedly signed to Boosie’s record label BadAzz Music Syndicate.

Boosie broke his silence on Wednesday after the tragic death of 28-year-old rap artist Mo3. The Louisana rap star took to Twitter to pay tribute.

“I’m lost for words #tip,” Boosie wrote. “Mo3 see u when I get there.”

No arrests have been made nor have suspects been named after Noble was killed in broad daylight in a brazen attack.

In 2010, Boosie was indicted on first-degree murder charges and other drug possession charges. The rapper, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., served five years in prison and was released in 2014. He was acquitted on the murder charges by a jury after a witness recanted his testimony.