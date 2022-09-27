WWE’s Cora Jade calls NXT boyfriend ‘love of my life’ with date night pic

WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade appears in a May 2022 selfie. Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

Wrestling star Cora Jade, real name Brianna Coda, is known for portraying a vicious heel on WWE’s NXT shows, but recently showed she has a soft spot for her real-life boyfriend.

She’s dating a fellow superstar from the NXT brand, who also happens to be one of the major champions.

On Monday, Cora took to her official Instagram to share a cute photo of herself standing side-by-side with boyfriend Bron Breakker.

The couple appeared to be out for date night at a mini golf course, with part of the course and palm trees visible in the background.

Cora wore purple pants, a black crop top, and a backward cap on her head as she held a golf club on the ground. Bron wore a light green shirt and khaki pants as he posed with Cora’s arm around him and a golf club over his shoulder.

“Love of my life,” Cora wrote in her caption, adding a heart emoji.

The exact timeframe of when Cora and Bron began dating is unknown. However, Ringside News suggested they “seemingly” made it official that they were dating in August.

Bron uploaded a photo (below) to his Instagram on August 17 as he stood all smiles with Cora outside. His caption simply included “W” to signify another win in his life.

Bron, real name Bronson Rechsteiner, is currently the NXT Champion, a championship he unified with the WWE NXT UK Championship several weeks ago at the Worlds Collide event.

Fans react to WWE NXT ‘power couple’

Many fans reacted after Cora Jade posted her Instagram photo featuring her boyfriend. The post had over 25,000 Likes and over 300 comments as of Tuesday afternoon.

“awww! you guys are so cute together,” a fan said in praising the NXT stars as a couple.

Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

“True definition of a power couple,” one fan proclaimed in the comment section.

“Trey Baxter punching his phone screen right now 😂😂,” another individual joked on the post.

Cora previously dated another WWE star

While Cora is currently with Bron, she previously dated Trey Baxter, as one fan pointed out in their comment.

Trey was with WWE for a short stint, appearing in the NXT and 205 Live brands. According to Fightful, WWE released him in November 2021.

The real-life couple appeared on-screen for several matches and segments while Trey was with WWE, including one where Cora was excited to make her NXT debut. That arrived in September 2021.

Several months after that promo segment, WWE released Trey. However, Cora is still with the NXT brand. She’s currently establishing a run as a solo competitor after breaking away from her former friend and tag partner, Roxanne Perez.

That singles run could include another shot at the NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose, who recently revealed a “W” in her love life, as she’s officially engaged.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.