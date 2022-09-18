WWE’s Mandy Rose reveals she’s engaged to former NXT star

WWE star Mandy Rose poses for a backstage selfie. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Mandy Rose is officially engaged, as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion revealed the gorgeous engagement ring she received from boyfriend Sabatino Piscitelli.

WWE fans previously saw Piscitelli, 39, as part of NXT under the name Tino Sabbatelli. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, continues to work with the brand after moving from the main roster to NXT and achieving new success.

The 32-year-old wrestling star showed off her sparkling diamond ring on her official Instagram on Saturday, adding the message, “My heart is so full,” along with heart and ring emojis.

The second photo in Rose’s IG carousel has Piscitelli posing next to his fiance and is all smiles, with Rose beaming as she shows off her ring.

A third image in the series features Rose and Piscitelli posing together, with the WWE NXT Women’s Champion rocking a beige bodysuit and black boots. A final pic shows another close-up shot of the beautiful ring as Rose holds Piscitelli’s hand in a car.

The message went out to Rose’s 3.3 million followers, bringing plenty of congratulations from her past and present WWE stars and fans.

Rose’s good friend, WWE superstar Sonya Deville, was part of a special occasion to celebrate the couple’s engagement and her birthday, as she shared a few images on her Instagram.

“What an amazing night with my favorite people celebrating my birthday and the engagement of two of my best friends ✨🖤,” she wrote in her caption.

Wrestling stars react to Mandy Rose’s announcement

With Rose revealing her engagement online, the big news quickly spread. Fans and wrestling stars flooded her Instagram post with many messages offering congratulations.

That included WWE’s Alexa Bliss, real name Lexi Kaufman Cabrera, who married singer Ryan Cabrera earlier this year.

“Aaaayyyyeee!!! Massive congrats to you two!” wrote WWE superstar Big E.

“Aawww love!!!! Congrats!!! So happy for you both!!! ❤️❤️” wrote former WWE superstar Brie Bella.

“omg!!!! love this so happy for you guys! ❤️❤️” former WWE superstar Torrie Wilson said in congratulating the couple.

Piscitelli previously spoke about his relationship with Rose

This past May, Piscitelli spoke about his relationship with Rose while appearing in an interview on Chris Van Vliet’s YouTube channel (below).

Piscitelli mentioned he and Rose were initially friends when she was previously engaged to another man. Piscitelli shared that after Rose broke off that engagement, his relationship with her “just kind of escalated from there.”

According to Wrestling Inc’s report, Rose and Piscitelli confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

“What attracted me to her most, obviously beautiful woman. Obviously, everyone knows that she’s gorgeous. Her personality and her down-to-earth persona just drew me to her. She was such – so easy to talk to,” Piscitelli told Van Vliet.

“And I know it sounds like, sometimes you see these pretty women and they’re kind of distant and stuck up. But she was just such a genuine person,” he said.

Per Wrestling Inc’s report, Piscitelli signed with WWE NXT in 2014 and wrestled under the name Tino Sabbatelli. The company released him in 2020. He had a second stint with WWE from October 2020 to June 2021 before getting released again. In between those two runs with WWE, he also worked briefly with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under the ring name Sabby.

Rose continues to work with WWE NXT, where she has become a significant star since re-joining the roster. She went from appearing on WWE’s SmackDown and Raw programs with limited success to becoming the Women’s Champion in NXT. As of this writing, Rose has held the championship for over 325 days, one of the longest reigns amongst NXT Women’s Champions.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.