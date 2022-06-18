WWE star Mandy Rose models skimpy red bikini, enjoys hookah with Tino Sabbatelli

WWE NXT star Mandy Rose poses for an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Mandy Rose is living her best life as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion and continues to show off her various fits, including bikinis and outfits for hanging out with friends.

Her latest sizzling images featured the NXT star rocking a stunning red bikini in a selfie ahead of another outfit reveal for heading out.

She enjoyed a hookah session with pro wrestler Tino Sabbatelli as she showed off some video footage from a fun night just hanging out and chilling at an undisclosed location.

Mandy Rose shows off sizzling red bikini

Mandy Rose shares plenty of scorching hot content on her Instagram page, which captivates many of her over 3 million followers. However, she also posts exclusive pics and videos on her IG Story, which may not make the feed.

Fans recently saw Mandy in a skimpy white bikini, showing some visor love at a beautiful location. She uploaded another stunning video clip to her Instagram Story, posing in a gorgeous red bikini that hugged her curves and fit tan physique.

Mandy snapped the video with her phone indoors while wearing a large black hat, several necklaces, and large square-framed shades as she held onto some of her long brown hair.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

It’s unknown how many views her IG Story received, but most likely, there were more than a few replies and Likes coming her way for the latest image. She currently has 3.2 million followers and counting, with some of them including co-workers or former colleagues like Nikki Bella, Liv Morgan, and Ronda Rousey.

Mandy enjoyed hookah session with Tino Sabatelli

In addition to the bikini shot above, Mandy shared an image of herself dressed up, presumably for her night out with boyfriend Tino Sabatelli. Mandy wore a large white hat with a black ribbon around it and a neutral-colored strapless dress along with a ring and several necklaces.

In two short video clips, she shows off a multi-stemmed hookah at an undisclosed location, and then Tino and her puffing on something they inhaled from the device.

Tino, a former pro wrestler with WWE, spoke about his relationship with Mandy last month, admitting he wasn’t only attracted to her beauty but also to her genuine personality, which made it easy to have conversations with her.

“But she was just such a genuine person, and at the time, she had a serious boyfriend. She was engaged. So we were just friends, you know. We were just friends, and after she broke up, it just kind of escalated from there,” he told Chris Van Vliet during a YouTube interview.

The 38-year-old also told Van Vliet that he believes he and Mandy could’ve been quite a “power couple” in the WWE. Even though he’s not with the company now, Sabbatelli still says he’s “her biggest fan” and is rooting for her success in WWE.