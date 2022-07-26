Torrie Wilson offers rear-view bikini pose for birthday thanks

Former WWE superstar Torrie Wilson recently celebrated her birthday and showed off her fit bikini body. Pic credit: @torriewilson/Instagram

Former WWE superstar Torrie Wilson gave her fans and followers a shoutout along with a bikini pose after being showered with birthday love.

Wilson, who is also a fitness fanatic, posed poolside to show off her slender and defined physique in a blue two-piece swimsuit, with a drink raised in the air to give cheers to everyone.

With her back turned to the camera, Wilson displayed a tanned, toned bikini body and a rear-view pose as she dipped one foot in the nearby pool.

“Cheers! And thanks for all the bday love today! Love you guys.,” Wilson wrote in her caption.

The model and former wrestling star officially turned 47 on Sunday and continues to look incredible thanks to a commitment to a healthy lifestyle and workouts. She also helps others with their fitness journeys.

In her IG post’s caption, Wilson also reminded fans of her upcoming August 30 fitness challenge, with the program launching within the next week.

WWE fans famously saw Wilson compete in lingerie and bikini contests during earlier days when the company was still calling its women wrestling stars “Divas.” She was also amongst the WWE women posing for Playboy, appearing in two separate issues during her career.

While Wilson and WWE have since moved on from those days, Torrie still enjoys fitness and lets fans see how she’s kept herself in tremendous shape all these years later. It also serves as a powerful promotion for her fitness programs.

Wrestling stars offer birthday love for Torrie

Having worked in professional wrestling for many years, Torrie Wilson worked with many of the biggest stars in the business, including those from the women’s divisions. Many stopped by to wish her a belated happy birthday or leave other messages celebrating the 47-year-old Wilson.

“Happy birthday beautiful!!!!!!! 😘😘😘😘♥️♥️♥️♥️,” wrote Barbie Blank, also known as Kelly Kelly in WWE.

Impact Wrestling star Mickie James, formerly with WWE, also offered some birthday love for her former wrestling colleague.

Other wrestling stars offering happy birthday messages to Torrie included former WWE Divas champs Maryse Mizanin

Brie Bella also gave Torrie a birthday shoutout.

WWE’s Natalya Neidhart also offered Torrie a happy birthday message, as the two worked together within earlier days in WWF and WWE.

Hall of Famer returned for 2021 WWE match

WWE fans saw Torrie Wilson return to the wrestling ring at the 2021 Royal Rumble event in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was the No. 17 entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match and ultimately got eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

In 2019, Torrie was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by her friend Stacy Keibler after a wrestling career that spanned two decades. Wilson started with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) before joining WWE when the company bought WCW.

While she never won any championships within WWE, she is among the celebrated women’s stars from her many years with the company. Fans saw her compete in notable feuds with Keibler, Dawn Marie, and Candice Michelle, among other wrestling stars.

Since leaving WWE, Wilson has become a fitness enthusiast and blogger, with an Instagram following of over one million. Fans can learn more about her fitness program at the SageSpot.com website.