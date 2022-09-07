WWE NXT star Cora Jade in skimpy shorts with Converse gives fiery response to Indi Hartwell

WWE NXT’s Cora Jade appears for a backstage interview during an NXT 2.0 show. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

The Generation of Jade is underway, and NXT superstar Cora Jade is reminding fans and foes that she’s blazing her own trail to the top of the women’s division.

Cora took to Instagram on Tuesday ahead of the latest episode of WWE’s NXT 2.0 to show off several photos of herself in some eye-catching attire, possibly for her appearance on the program.

The 5-foot-6 wrestling star was rocking a pair of skimpy black shorts complete with eyelets and crisscrossing laces running up near the sides of them.

Cora wore a unique shirt featuring a pink background with dark grey shapes and sheer sleeves. The top gave a bit of a view of Cora’s slim midsection as she posed with one hand on her hip and the other fixing her hair.

To complete her look, she wore black and white Converse hi-top sneakers and a pair of black and white socks featuring a checkered pattern. She kept a knee bent, and her foot flexed as she confidently posed in both her images.

NXT’s newest heel also had her hair styled with a ponytail and wore a choker necklace and dark eye makeup for a sizzling look.

“2.Jade,” she wrote in her IG caption, with the carousel including two photos of herself posing in the captivating attire.

Cora shared a third photo of herself in the attire on her Instagram Story. This time she took her message a step further, referring to herself as “Star of the show” in the text on the slide, as she stood in front of a monitor featuring NXT 2.0 graphics.

For the stunning shot, she poses facing the camera. Cora keeps one hand behind her head and the other resting on her thigh, with her leg slightly turned and her hip shifted to the side.

Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

Indi Hartwell, fans react to Cora Jade’s post

Cora’s latest Instagram post attracted a good bit of attention, with over 22,000 Likes and 300-plus comments as of this writing. Among the commenters was her NXT colleague Indi Hartwell.

“We need the truth,” Hartwell wrote in a comment, with Cora giving her an explicit reply.

Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

“Bron really do be winning at life man,” a fan wrote in the comments, referring to Cora’s real-life boyfriend, current NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

“Cora would look even better with a title on her waist,” another commenter said, meaning she’d need to dethrone Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Pic credit: @corajadewwe/Instagram

She could also move to the main roster and defeat Liv Morgan or Bianca Belair, but none of that seems in the current plan as Cora continues to participate in NXT events.

Jade attacked her former friend again on NXT 2.0

Cora wasn’t booked for any matches during Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0, but that didn’t stop her from getting involved in the show. Her former friend and tag team partner, Roxanne Perez, was in action against former NXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura.

Perez gave an incredible effort in the match and seemed ready to collect a victory. According to Wrestling Headlines, a disgruntled Cora was shown watching the match on a monitor backstage and stormed off when Perez started to gain momentum.

Satomura eventually got the win as she connected with her finisher, Scorpio Rising, for the pinfall win. Following the victory, she showed respect for her opponent, helping her to her feet and bowing to her in the ring.

Upon Satomura’s departure, Cora rushed into the ring to attack Perez with a kendo stick. However, Satomura returned to chase her off and helped Perez up again as Cora trash-talked them as she backed up the ramp and to the stage.

An Instagram clip (below) via @wwenxt shows Cora’s attack, as she’s wearing the same attire in her earlier IG post.

With Cora staging another attack on her former friend during the show, it seems the Generation of Jade is just getting started, and her feud with Perez is far from over.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.