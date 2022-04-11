Will Camilla Parker Bowles be a target in Prince Harry’s tell all book? Duke of Sussex ‘can’t stand’ stepmother

Prince Harry is expected to lambast Camilla Parker Bowles in his upcoming book. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/GTCRFOTO and Admedia

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir about his life within Britain’s Royal family is expected to be released later this year, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be on the receiving end of some choice words.

The Duke of Sussex is thought to have a particularly poor relationship with Prince Charles’s wife, so much so that he “can’t stand” her. Harry has so far chosen to keep quiet about his relationship with Camilla, but this could be about to change as he lets loose in his upcoming book.

Prince Harry will ‘go after’ Camilla Parker Bowles

Top royal author ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown shared her opinion that Harry will “go after” Camilla over the weekend. The Sun claims Brown told the Telegraph Magazine that the Prince does not want Camilla to be Queen. Queen Elizabeth announced that Camilla would become Queen when her husband Charles becomes King earlier this year.

According to Brown, Harry also continues to have a difficult relationship with Charles and his brother William. She clarified: “He will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William.”

Harry and Meghan have been engaged in an increasingly tense and difficult feud with other royal family members ever since they stepped back as working royals and moved to California. However, things really hit a sour note after the now infamous interview the Sussexes performed with Oprah Winfrey, when they accused an unnamed member of the Royal family of racism.

Things do not seem to be improving, and Harry and Meghan recently turned down an invite to attend Prince Philips’s memorial service in England.

Prince Harry expected to spare criticism of the Queen

There’s one person who is expected to escape Harry’s wrath: his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Prince is thought to still think very highly of Her Majesty and is unlikely to condemn her, at least directly.

Brown also suspects that the Duke will leave Kate Middleton alone. She explained: “Harry’s not going to go after The Queen, she’s sacrosanct. And he probably won’t go after Kate, who he’s very fond of.”

This is despite rumors that there’s not much love lost between Meghan and Kate. The Duchess of Sussex claimed that Kate had made her cry shortly before her wedding. According to Brown, William was furious about this attack on Kate because she could not answer back.

In March, royal expert Ingrid Seward said that Kate wants the feud to end but that she will “not forget” how Meghan treated her.