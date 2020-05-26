Nick Cordero’s wife says he’s finally showing signs of recovery in battle against COVID-19

Nick Cordero is beginning to make steady improvements in his fight against ill-health since he contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The 41-year-old Broadway star was first admitted to hospital at the end of March with breathing difficulties. He was subsequently found to be suffering from COVID-19, which led to two months of deteriorating health.

His wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, has been keeping fans up to date with his harrowing condition ever since he first went into the hospital.

Nick Cordero had a leg amputated due to septic shock

The Canadian actor has had a particularly rough time of it lately. Since the end of March, he was placed into a coma and put on a ventilator, suffered a violent lung infection, then went into septic shock, and had a leg amputated. He also suffered two mini-strokes.

However, despite all these setbacks, it appears that The Rock of Ages actor is gradually recovering. A couple of weeks ago, hopes were raised of recovery when he finally emerged from his coma.

However, he then had another setback when another infection emerged last week, but Kloots took to Instagram yesterday to say he’s “doing slightly better.”

On her Instagram story, she said, “Nick is doing slightly better than yesterday. He is still very sick and battling a lot.”

She gave fans a bit more detail when she said, “They turned him to a proning position today to open his airways. He has had this before, and it helped a lot. They also cleaned his lungs out again to help fight the infection.”

Nick Cordero is now free of COVID-19

Cordero has actually been free of COVID-19 for a few weeks; however, he has had to deal with the complications and horrific fallout from contracting the illness.

Kloots again took to Instagram to say, “He is and has been COVID negative now for weeks. What he is and has been dealing with is the fall out from the virus and from infections that arise from being in the ICU as long as he has.”

In another post over the weekend, Kloots had written, “We have had a tough week, but Nick showed us yet again how strong he is, and we are back on an uphill climb.”

Kloots has also asked friends and fans to “please keep your prayers coming.” We wish him a speedy recovery.

Celebrities have of course, not been immune to this disease, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were one of the first big names to become infected; thankfully, both of them have since made a full recovery.