As Nick Cordero battles COVID-19 his wife Amanda Kloots shares touching photo of the pair

Broadway actor Nick Cordero has been battling COVID-19 for a month now, and various setbacks have affected his recovery.

The 41-year-old Tony Awardee has been in an intensive care unit in Los Angeles for 29-days.

During his stay in the hospital, he has been placed on a ventilator, has suffered a lung infection, gone into septic shock, and has had a leg amputated.

Cordero’s wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots has been keeping us all up to date on her husband’s condition on Instagram, where she has brought us some harrowing details of her husband’s health.

Last night Amanda Kloots shared an adorable pic of the couple to Instagram. The photo was a mirror selfie of the pair before Cordero began his battle with the novel coronavirus.

She included the caption, “I miss him,” and she also wrote, “#29,” which was a reference to the number of days her husband has spent in an intensive care unit.

Fans of the couple flooded to the comments section to give Kloots plenty of love and support.

Actress Florence Pugh wrote: “we’ll toast with Bucks Fizz and a cheese board when all this madness is over. Loving you both so much. X.”

Dani Schaffer wrote: “Praying praying praying Dear God let the doctors use their gifts to heal Nick and bring him home!”

Many others responded with messages of love and heart emojis.

Nick Cordero’s recovery has been beset with complications

The Canadian actor has been in the hospital since late March when he first developed breathing difficulties. Initially, two COVID-19 tests yielded negative results, but a third test confirmed he had the illness.

Since then, Cordero has been beset with numerous medical complications.

After losing consciousness, he was put in a medically induced coma, and he was then hooked up to a ventilator and an ECMO machine to “support his heart and his lungs,” according to Kloots.

After doctors spotted a medical infection in his lungs, he underwent an emergency operation. Then last week, we learned that complications had arisen from this surgery, which caused blood clots in his right leg.

Doctors decided they had no choice but to amputate the leg.

“It came down to a point where honestly it was life or leg, and we had to choose life,” Kloots said.

There was some good news this week.

Kloots wrote on her Instagram story: “He is throwing us through some loops, that’s for sure, but I’m happy that he’s feeling good now and stable and the fever is under control.”

Fingers crossed he’ll get better soon and will be able to go home to his family.

In coronavirus good news, Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and several other medical-related TV dramas have donated many of their medical props to real hospitals to help them combat the pandemic.

Kylie Jenner and Jack Dorsey are among celebrities who have donated significant amounts of money to organizations fighting COVID-19.