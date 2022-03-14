Who is Scott Hall’s daughter Cassidy Hall?

As news that her father will be taken off of life support spreads, Cassidy Hall has been paying tribute to her father on Instagram. Pic credit: @Cassastrudel/Instagram

On March 14, WWE and WCW legend Kevin Nash broke the news via Instagram that his long-time friend Scott Hall was to be taken off of life support.

Scott Hall, 63, was first hospitalized in March 2022 after falling and breaking his hip. According to reports, a dislodged blood clot caused Scott Hall to have multiple heart attacks during his treatment.

Nash said that Scott Hall will be taken off life support when his “family is in place.” In his post, Nash paid tribute to him and Scott Hall’s friendship and success inside the ring. Nash spoke about when the pair moved from the then World Wrestling Federation to World Championship Wrestling in 1996, thanks to the help of their agent “smooth” Barry Bloom.

Nash also said, “Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life.”

Scott Hall had two children with his first wife, Dana Lee Burgio. His son, Cody, was born in 1991, and his daughter, Cassidy, was born on March 27, 1995.

Scott Hall divorced Burgio in 1998, but the couple reconciled and remarried in 1999. They divorced for the final time in 2001. In 2006, Hall was married to a woman named Jessica Hart for one year. Their divorce was finalized in 2007.

Cassidy Hall is a registered nurse in Utah

According to her Facebook page, Cassidy Hall, 26, was a registered nurse living in Utah, where she works at the University of Utah’s hospital. An update on her Instagram page from November 2021 saw Hall say that she moved to Montana “to live with her best friend.”

Hall is a graduate of the University of Central Florida, graduating as part of the class of 2022, according to her LinkedIn page.

In 2014, Scott Hall told Sportskeeda in an interview, “both of my kids are chasing their dreams. My daughter Cassidy is 19. She’s a sophomore at the University of Central Florida down in Orlando, so she’s chasing her dream of higher education. You know, college ain’t for everybody. It wasn’t for me.”

Hall refers to Winter Springs, Florida, as her hometown. She is a graduate of Winter Springs High School.

As news of her father’s terminal health issues emerged, Hall posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing her as a baby with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Hall wrote in the caption, “Love you forever, Daddy.”



Cassidy Hall’s mother, Dana Hall, said in 2011 that kids “don’t have a father”

Hall’s mother, Dana Hall, said in a 2011 interview that her children have to accept that “they don’t have a father or a normal life.” Dana Hall added, “They hold it in. They hate to talk about it.”

Dana Hall told The Post and Courier that at the time of the interview, the former WWE star had been hospitalized. Dana Hall went on to say that the wrestler hadn’t seen Cassidy Hall in nearly a year until the then 16-year-old visited her father at the hospital. Scott Hall hadn’t seen his son in “nearly two years,” according to Dana Hall.

Dana Hall also said that Scott Hall lost his parental and visitation rights in 2005. She said, “I am officially done. That’s the last time that man will hurt me. I’m wrapping all of this up and getting on with it. I guess it was the closure I needed. It was not the closure I had imagined, but the closure the kids and I will have to accept.”

Hall said in a 1997 interview that his move to WCW was for his family

Shortly after his move to World Championship Wrestling in 1996, Hall told the Chicago Tribune about why he made the move, “What I’m doing with the NWO is for me, for my family, so I can leave a legacy for my kids.” At WCW, Hall formed a legendary stable with his friend Kevin Nash as well as icon Hulk Hogan, known as the New World Order.

In 2013, Scott Hall told The Windsor Star that his success inside the ring was at the expense of his marriage and relationships with his children. He said, “I did a lot of things I’m not proud of and a lot of things I can’t even remember doing.”