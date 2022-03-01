Sky Daily: Who is Hulk Hogan’s new girlfriend?

Hulk Hogan and his new girlfriend Sky Daily partied with Bret Michaels this weekend. Pic credit: Hulk Hogan/Facebook

WWE legend Hulk Hogan, aka Terry Bollea, has announced that he is divorced from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel.

According to court records, the couple officially split in October 2021.

Hogan, 68, said in the same tweet that he had a new girlfriend called Sky. Like his previous partners, she is also a blonde bombshell.

Monsters and Critics can reveal that Hogan’s girlfriend is Clearwater, Florida, resident Sky Daily, 44.

On February 26, Daily and Hogan were pictured together backstage at former Poison frontman Bret Michaels’ Concert With a Purpose in Clearwater, Florida.

It appears that it was those photos that prompted Hogan to clarify his marital status.

Hogan tweeted, “Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

Pic credit: @HulkHogan/Twitter

Sky Daily calls herself a yoga instructor and accountant

On her Instagram page, Daily refers to herself as a yoga instructor and an accountant.

Daily also says in her bio, “Mom life.”

She says with regard to her accountancy that she helps small businesses to plan and organize their finances. Daily’s profile is set to private.

Sky Daily is a yoga instructor and accountant. Pic credit: Sky Daily/Facebook

TMZ reported on February 28 that the couple was seen out and about in Tampa at a karaoke bar.

According to her Facebook page, Daily is a native of Clearwater, Florida. Daily says that she is “in a relationship” on that profile. Online records show that Daily is affiliated with the Republican Party.

She is the mother to three children.

It’s unclear how long Daily and Hogan have been an item. On January 16, one of Daily’s friends posted a video showing her and Hogan together.

Hogan accused his first wife of being an ‘abusive alcoholic’ during their relationship

Hulk Hogan and Linda Bollea were pictured during happier times in 2006. Pic credit: ©Image Collect.com/Sbukley

Hogan’s marriage to his first wife, Linda Bollea, ended in 2009. The couple were wed in 1983. Hogan moved on to marry McDaniel in 2010.

In 2016, Hogan told Fox News in an interview that his marriage to Bollea was “very toxic and very negative.” While in his book, My Life Outside the Ring, Hogan accused of his wife of being an alcoholic and of being abusive to the couple’s two children, Brooke and Nick. Linda Bollea denied those allegations.

Hogan would go on to take his former wife to court over allegations she made saying that the former WWE Champion was abusive and involved in homosexual relationships during their marriage. Hogan described his wife as being “delusional” at the time, according to TMZ.

Shane McMahon has apparently challenged Hogan to one more match

Despite Hogan’s retirement from the ring, the Hulkster was in the news in wrestling circles in February 2022 for another reason. Shane McMahon apparently challenged Hogan to one more match via social media. McMahon said that he was at a New York Rangers hockey game in Madison Square Garden when he saw a photo of Hogan.

Walking in the hallway @TheGarden with my 3 sons for the @NYRangers game and passed this.



Made me think…@HulkHogan, got one more in ya? pic.twitter.com/Dnpm0Q7S6o — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) February 28, 2022

McMahon wrote, “Made me think…@HulkHogan, got one more in ya?”