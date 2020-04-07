Hulk Hogan claims coronavirus is from God and we don’t need a vaccine

WWE legend Hulk Hogan just posted something on Instagram that is not going to make people happy.

With so many people dying of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Hogan posted that maybe the disease was sent by God.

He then said the world doesn’t need a vaccine.

Hulk Hogan talks coronavirus

Hulk Hogan took to Instagram and posted a black and white photo of himself in what looked to be prayer.

On the wall in front of him is the words “I Am That I Am – Hulk Hogan.”

That quote is from the Bible, as spoken from God to Moses.

Hogan then said that “In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship.”

He said that God sent the coronavirus pandemic to shut down sports stadiums, movie theaters, concert halls, and the economy because people worship athletes, musicians, actors and money more than Him.

Hogan then said that “Maybe we don’t need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

Fans react to Hulk Hogan’s message

Hulk Hogan had some fans who responded to his message. Some said “Amen” while others told him it was a “great message.”

As a matter of fact, the majority of the comments under his Instagram post were positive and it had over 48,000 likes at the time of this article.

Interestingly, Hulk Hogan also posted this to Twitter and went in and personally hid several of the comments that did not agree with him.

Most of these comments talked about the idea of science as the cause of the current virus and others said that they don’t mind people’s beliefs but that they need vaccines to save lives.

Nah bro… We need the vaccines.

—

But, more importantly, did you just say, "Word Up" and think it was OK? — WAMPUS (@6thCityWAMPUS) April 6, 2020

Most of those dissenters said that the main thing to focus on is helping people and saving lives. Saying that the world doesn’t need a vaccine is saying that more people deserve to die, which even the non-believers say is not a Christian belief.

Then, there was the Twitter commenter that called out Hulk Hogan for something else. This was not a Hogan post, outside of him adding a little to the beginning. This is a post that someone else posted and has been shared all over social media.

Hulk Hogan, I love ya bro and I am a Christian but this post being shared around on Facebook, I have gotten on my own family for sharing this filth! The message in this post is not the real character of God. In this message it makes it sound like God did all of this, NOT TRUE! — James Hudson (James in PA) (@kakotan2143) April 6, 2020

Hulk Hogan might have been trying to say something positive to Christians of the world, but he turned even more people away with his belief that saving lives was not what was important right now.