Who is Ortencia Alcantara? Photos of last woman to see Kevin Samuels alive revealed

Kevin Samuels was a YouTube dating guru sensation. Pic credit: Kevin Samuels/Facebook

Controversial YouTube star Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 56. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his apartment with a woman named Ortencia Alcantara.

As previously mentioned on Monsters & Critics, Samuels was best known for his often offensive yet popular relationship advice.

An incident report on the events that led to his death reveals Alcantara’s relationship status with the late Samuels.

Ortencia Alcantara is a registered nurse

Kevin Samuels spent the night with Ms. Alcantara, who helped identify the late dating guru to responding officers.

As per the incident report, “Ms. Alcantara stated that she met Mr. Samuels last night, came to his apartment, and spent the night with him.”

She also told officers about Samuels complaining of chest pain early in the morning before he fell on top of her as she tried to assist him.

Alcantara identified herself as a registered nurse and called 911, and requested a defibrillator in an attempt to keep him responsive.

She had a public Instagram account but took her account private after she was identified and her photos were shared on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her Instagram bio reads: “RN, 32, no kids 📍ATL. 🛑LEAVE ME AND MY FAMILY ALONE PLEASE!🛑.

Samuels was not known to have been in a relationship at the time of his death. He was reportedly twice divorced and did not have any children.

He recently courted controversy over a video where he labeled women who are over 35 and unmarried as “leftovers” in the dating pool.

Kevin Samuels mother says she found out about his death on social media

Rumors of Kevin Samuels’s death first circulated on social media, with multiple sources confirming his death.

However, none of the sources were from his family, and a statement was yet to be released as of Thursday.

His mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, told NBC News that she learned of her son’s death from social media.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she said in a phone call to the publication, adding: “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

Samuels was taken to Piedmont Hospital from his apartment, where he was pronounced dead.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a press release that it performed an autopsy, and a cause and manner of death are pending.

The office listed Samuels’ age as 53, although his age has been widely reported as 56.