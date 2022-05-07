Kevin Samuels cause of death: Police report reveals dating guru’s final moments

Kevin Samuels’s death prompted tributes and insults. Pic credit: @bykevinsamuels/Facebook

Controversial social media star Kevin Samuels died suddenly at age 56 initially under mysterious circumstances. However, a police report shed light on his last moments.

Samuels’s death prompted a mixed reaction due to his debatable dating advice that some considered offensive, misogynistic and sexist.

The late ‘dating guru’ said he worked as an image consultant before launching a successful social media career.

Samuels has a little under 300 million views on his YouTube channel and 1.2 million followers on his Instagram account.

He recently attained mainstream success working with the rapper Future on a music video and going live on Instagram with Nicki Minaj.

What was Kevin Samuels cause of death?

The 56-year-old appeared to have had a cardiac event based on the police report, but an official cause of death is yet to be determined.

Kevin Samuels reportedly had cancer at age 21, battling Stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma with chemotherapy.

Some social media observers have attempted to link his medical history with his sudden death; however, there are no details on his passing, such as a toxicology report or autopsy from the medical examiner.

Police say Kevin Samuels complained about chest pains

Atlanta Police released an incident report that provided more details about the social media influencer’s sudden death.

“On May 5, 2022, I Ofc. J. Figuereo, unit # (2205), responded to a call at 297 E. Paces Ferry Ne. Apartment # 1605; regarding a person injured. Upon arrival, I Ofc.J.Figuereo observed the fire department engine # 21 performing C.P.R to a black male, unresponsive on the floor of his apartment.”

“I then met Ms. Ortencia Alcantara, who identified the male as Mr. [Kevin] Samuels. Ms. Alcantara stated that she met Mr. Samuels last night, came to his apartment, and spent the night with him,” the officer reports, continuing:

“Ms. Alcantara also said that early morning. Mr. Samuels complained of chest pain, and she attempted to help him, but he fell on top of her and proceeded to notify 911.”

“Ms. Alcantara also said she requested the 911 operator to contact the front desk for a defibrillator to keep Mr. Samuels responsive until Grady arrived because she is a nurse.”

“Grady bus #741 Mr. Samuels was later transported to Piedmont Hospital by Grady bus #741.”

More details on Kevin Samuels, per Atlanta Police



– A woman met Samuels and spent the night with him. She ID'd him as Kevin Samuels.

– Samuels complained of chest pain, fell on top of her, and she called 911.

-Officials performed CPR, he was unresponsive pic.twitter.com/Tlh2rZcFwG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 6, 2022

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at age 56.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Samuels’ death; however, a manner and cause of death are yet to be reported.