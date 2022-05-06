Controversial YouTube star Kevin Samuels has reportedly died, sparking a mixed reaction

Self-proclaimed relationship guru Kevin Samuels. Pic credit: kevinrsamuels/Facebook

Kevin Samuels, a self-proclaimed relationship guru and YouTube star, has reportedly died at age 56.

Samuel’s mother confirmed her son’s death in a phonecall to NBC. She reportedly told the outlet that she heard of the death through social media, she also said: “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

Samuels’s cause of death is unknown when writing this story. However, unverified reports on social media claim that the YouTuber was found unresponsive due to a possible cardiac arrest.

Former CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill tweeted the following:

“So I’ve now gotten confirmation from multiple sources that Kevin Samuels has passed away.”

He did not add any context or details about the social media star’s death.

Pic credit: @marclamonthill/Twitter

Kevin Samuels courted controversy in deleted social media post last week

Samuels caused controversy last week after he said women over 35 years of age and unmarried are considered the leftovers in the dating pool.

In the clip that circulated on social media, which he deleted, he said the following:

“If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a leftover woman. You are what is left. Men know that there is likely something wrong with you. Whether you want to hear it or not, I’m going to go there with you. I’m telling you the truth that you don’t want to hear.”

Samuels is twice divorced and currently unmarried, which led many to argue his logic should also apply to men.

He went on to say: “if you are a woman 35 plus and you want a man that’s on the same lifestyle level, you’re going to have to share him.”

Kevin Samuels death report prompts a mixed reaction on social media

Kevin Samuels was a controversial YouTuber who said he worked as an image consultant.

The 56-year-old was accused of dishing out dating advice that relied on common stereotypes and was often misogynistic and disparaging to women.

His supporters claim he told the uncomfortable truth about dating culture.

Reports of his death prompted a mixed reaction, with many debating whether he should be celebrated or mocked in death.

A Twitter user argued that Kevin Samuels controversial career doesn’t give him a pass from criticism in death.

“kevin samuels made a career off of bashing women and upholding oppressive gender standards and y’all want us to take the high road when we find out he passed away,” the viral tweet writes.

Pic credit: @HoodWiitch/Twitter

“Y’all mad at people for ‘celebrating’ that Kevin Samuels died but didn’t care when he was spewing a bunch of sexist, misogynistic bulls**t?? Please cry me a river,” one person wrote.

“If you celebrate Kevin Samuels death you’re probably the type of women he talked about,” another person added.

“People wishing death on Kevin Samuels cuz he told women to lose weight and stop having kids outta wedlock y’all truly sick inside 😵‍💫 It’s crazy how any criticism of women in this society makes you a public enemy while bashing men is the norm and even praised.”

Pic credit: @cartermakaylaa/@LetiNile/@ShameenYakubu/Twitter.com

Kevin Samuels was reportedly unmarried and left behind no children.