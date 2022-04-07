Nicki Minaj sings Adele songs with James Corden on return of Carpool Karaoke

Nicki Minaj sings Adele on the return of Carpool Karaoke. Pic credit: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Carpool Karaoke is back with special guest Nicki Minaj after a two-year hiatus. New segments went on hiatus due to the pandemic and related protocols.

The popular segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden features the show’s host and a celebrity as they drive and sing hit songs.

Nicki joined James as the two sang fan favorites, including a performance of an Adele song. The rapper opened up about motherhood, social media, and mental health in the illuminating segment.

Nicki Minaj joins James Corden on the return of Carpool Karaoke, gives her best Adele impression

Nicki Minaj returned to The Late Late Show with James Corden to perform on Carpool Karaoke. Fans have anticipated the segment return, and Nicki showed them that it was worth the wait.

The rapper even covered an Adele song after she was reportedly impressed by the singer’s rapping skills.

Adele previously appeared on Carpool Karaoke in 2016 and rapped Nicki’s verse in the Kanye West song Monster. Nicki was a big fan of Adele’s performance and returned the favor by performing an Adele song. Nicki even discussed Adele with a British accent before launching into Someone Like You, a hit Adele song.

The producers at The Late Late show created a mash-up of Nicki and Adele’s performances; the artists appeared side-by-side on the screen and rapped Monster.

Carpool Karaoke comes back on April 18th with special guest Camila Cabello.

Nicki Minaj discusses music and criticism

Nicki Minaj discussed some serious real-life topics during her Carpool Karaoke appearance.

Nicki talked about the scrutiny she received as a female and said, “I think when you are a woman, and you’re in the public eye all the time if you’re not careful, you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized.”

Nicki continued, “I just don’t think it’s natural. It’s not natural for a human being to just always feel like everyone’s critiquing them.”

Nicki also revealed the importance of taking a break from social media and removing the apps from her phone. She said, “Whenever I am off of social media, and I take that s*** off my phone, I have this enormous sense of peace. And then you realize what really matters.”

Nicki’s latest collaboration is We Go Up, featuring. Fivio Foreign. In January, she released a song with Lil Baby called Do We Have a Problem?

The rapper says her fifth studio album is “coming very soon.”