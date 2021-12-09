Nicki Minaj goes fully nude to celebrate her 39th birthday

Rapper Nicki Minaj released her first album, Pink Friday, 11 years ago. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Nicki Minaj turned 39 on Wednesday — and marked her special day by going fully nude.

The Trinidadian-born rap star has a lot to celebrate after selling over 100 million records, making her one of the most successful female rappers in history.

Nicki Minaj strips down for her 39th birthday

In a series of three racy photos posted on Instagram, the Super Bass rapper — who isn’t shy about showing off her stunning physique — stripped down to nearly nothing.

She posed with a birthday cake in the first photo, wearing a pink wig and heels.

In a second photo, she was pictured straddling a giant teddy bear while wearing nothing but her pink heels.

In the third photo, the 39-year-old beauty struck another pose with her birthday cake, with only her arms preventing the image from being banned on Instagram.

“Say Happy Birthday to da Bad Guy,” she wrote in the caption.

Nicki Minaj celebrates her birthday with the Barbz

The Anaconda rapper also posted a separate post after deciding to celebrate her birthday with her loyal fanbase — known as the Barbz — noting that she hadn’t done so in the past.

“My fans said I never come online on my bday. I made it my business today to change that this year. Love you guys so much,” the 39-year-old wrote alongside the post, which featured a video reposted from one of her fan pages.

In the caption, Minaj also added a message from her supporters.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN! here are birthday messages from 700+ barbz,” the caption read.

“Thank you for caring for us and always seeking the best interest for your fans. You have been such an inspiration to many, your encouraging words and music has helped so many barbz around the world get through their days and difficult situations.

“We will always love and support you forever. I love you SO MUCH! Happy Birthday to the HB 🦄💕 #happybirthdaynicki.”

Kenneth Petty controversy

Earlier this year, Nicki reissued her classic mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, and it shot to number two on the Billboard 200. In addition, she included a new song, Seeing Green, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, which was well-received.

However, she was also in the headlines for more serious reasons earlier this year after her husband Kenneth Petty’s attempted rape victim spoke out against the rapper, and it emerged she is suing him and Minaj.

In 1994, Petty pleaded guilty to attempting to rape Jennifer Hough and, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics, she has since accused the rapper and her husband of harassment.

Nicki set social media on fire earlier this year after making several bizarre claims about the COVID-19 vaccine.