Who is Maya Henry? Her allegations against Liam Payne days before his death surface

Maya Henry, model and ex-fiancée of Liam Payne, recently made serious allegations against the singer on TikTok just days before his death.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

The former One Direction star was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Henry and Payne had an on-and-off relationship starting in 2018. They were briefly engaged in 2020 before breaking up for good in May 2022.

In her TikTok videos, Henry accused Payne of harassing her and her family after their split, claiming he continued to contact her using multiple phone numbers and iCloud accounts.

These accusations led Henry to issue a cease-and-desist order against Payne on October 14.

Henry’s Legal Action and Allegations Against Payne

Henry’s legal team confirmed the cease-and-desist order, stating that new and “concerning” information prompted her to take action. Henry claimed that Payne, despite their breakup, continued to message her and her family persistently.

In a TikTok video, she expressed frustration and said, “He will blow up my phone, not just from his number but also using different accounts… and he even contacts my mom.”

The model accused Payne of weaponizing his fanbase against her by portraying her negatively online, causing further distress.

These videos came just before Payne’s tragic death on October 16, when he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Local officials confirmed that the One Direction star sustained fatal injuries, and despite emergency responders’ efforts, Payne was pronounced dead at the scene.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry split in 2022

Henry and Payne’s relationship was filled with ups and downs. After their engagement in 2020, they experienced public breakups and reconciliations, with their final split occurring in 2022.

Following the breakup, Henry’s claims about Payne’s persistent attempts to contact her added a layer of complexity to their already tumultuous relationship.

Though Payne had moved on and was dating influencer Kate Cassidy at the time of his death, Henry’s allegations indicate ongoing tension between her and the singer.

Despite Henry’s legal action, she has not publicly commented on Payne’s death. As investigations into Payne’s passing continue, fans and media alike are reflecting on the singer’s struggles with mental health and substance abuse, which he had openly discussed in recent years.

Meanwhile, Henry’s accusations have reignited conversations about the emotional toll of high-profile relationships and the public scrutiny on them.