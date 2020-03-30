Where are Harry and Meghan living in LA?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly left their waterfront home on Vancouver Island and moved to Los Angeles.

They landed in Meghan’s hometown with their son, 10-month-old Archie, last week just before the border closed.

“The borders were closing, and flights were stopping. They had to get out,” the source told Vanity Fair.

They are apparently living in a secluded gated community in America’s second-largest city; however, they are being responsible, practicing social-distancing, so they have not ventured outside.

This also means it’s tricky to tell where they’re living.

There had been rumors that the couple planned to spend more time in California, and there was speculation they’d be in the state for the summer. However, it seems the draw of Californian sunshine has brought them there sooner.

Meghan still has roots in Los Angeles, namely her mom, Doria Ragland, who continues to work as a social worker and a yoga instructor in the City of Angels.

She still has friends in the city too, many of whom visited the Sussexes when they were up in Canada. And the couple’s new PR representatives and agents are also based in Hollywood.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan in Malibu?

Back in February, realtors were reported as saying that the royal rogues were looking at estates, specifically in Malibu.

Many of Meghan’s A-list celebrity friends live in or near the area, such as Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.

Los Angeles magazine reported that Tracy Tutor, an agent with Douglas Elliman Beverly Hills, said the Sussexes visited at least half a dozen properties in the area, most of them priced around a cool $20 million.

One property they were allegedly interested in was Petra Manor, a 12,000-square-foot mansion in the gated community of Serra Retreat, which was previously owned by Mel Gibson and sublet by Kylie Jenner.

Inside Edition reported that a couple of realtors had suggested that due to the current chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it might have been easier for the former Royals to slip in under the radar and discreetly purchase a property.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s duties end March 31

The couple is due to step back from frontline royal duties on March 31 formally, but they’ve already attended their final public engagement.

On March 9, they participated at the annual Commonwealth Service, held at Westminster Abbey.

The event featured heads of government and representatives of the 54 countries and 2.4 billion citizens that make up the Commonwealth. All the significant members of the royal family were in attendance.

It has also been reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton have already benefited from Harry and Meghan’s absence.

The shredding of royal protocols by the Sussexes has led to a relaxation of rigid royal rules, which has left William and Kate more at ease with their duties.