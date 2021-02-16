What will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry name their second baby? Here are the top choices

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie are set to welcome a new addition to the family. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Royal experts, fans, and British bookmakers are now starting to make predictions on what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will decide to name their second baby.

And some of the choices can be considered a little unusual, if not surprising, considering how this couple has not exactly followed tradition of late.

The Royal couple released the news on Valentine’s Day that Meghan is pregnant again, and it appears that Archie will have either a little sister or brother by the beginning of this summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not yet made public the sex of the child, and it’s unknown if they have any idea themselves. And they’ve also not mentioned any baby names yet.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped fans of the Royal Family or the bookmakers from making confident predictions about the child’s name.

Diana and Spencer are top choices for Meghan’s baby

The bookmakers are currently leaning towards the US-based couple paying tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. If it’s a girl, many think Diana is a perfect choice, and if it’s a boy, they can use Diana’s surname, Spencer, instead.

Either would be a delightful way to honor the child’s grandmother. And it would seem apt, as Harry is expected to attend the unveiling of a statue dedicated to his mother later this year on July 1, which is around the time Meghan is expected to give birth.

Two other firm favorites among the betting types are Alfie and Alexandria, which according to Hello, are popular with the public because of a belief that Meghan and Harry like names beginning with ‘A,’ with Archie being the living proof of this, obviously.

Of course, there are some of the traditional favorites as well, such as Charles after Harry’s father and Elizabeth and Philip after the great-grandparents.

Arthur, Thomas, William, and Isabelle are all thought to be strong contenders too.

Meghan and Harry may choose a non-traditional name

However, Meghan and Harry have never been accused of being traditional Royals, and that may reflect their name choice.

The couple may wish for Meghan’s side of the family to be more recognized. The baby could be named Doria, after Meghan’s mother, or Thomas after her father. Although, Meghan’s relationship with her father is somewhat tricky.

According to People, the bookmakers have seen Emily, Sebastian, Marina, and Willow as popular non-traditional names.

This speculation all comes as we are still left waiting to hear what Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have decided to name their newborn son. In this instance, most predictions point to either Philip or Arthur.