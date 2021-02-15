Meghan Markle due date: When is the Duchess of Sussex likely to give birth?

Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child after Archie was born nearly two years ago. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Meghan Markle is pregnant again, and by all accounts, appears to have been with child for some time already, which means the due date can’t be too far away.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Valentine’s Day to reveal to the world that Meghan is pregnant with their second baby.

The news comes just eight months after Meghan suffered a miscarriage. Meghan described her ordeal in an emotional essay written last November.

This time, the happy news was announced by Misan Harriman, a friend of Meghan and Harry, who is also a photographer.

Meghan Markle already has a large baby bump

Harriman posted to Instagram and Twitter a black and white picture of the couple, which showed a very pregnant duchess.

Harriman also wrote a touching message for Meghan: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honored to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news with the following statement: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The baby will likely be born in Southern California and will not be the first Royal to be born in the Golden state. He or she will be entitled to dual American-British citizenship.

So when is Meghan Markle’s due date?

The couple has yet to announce when baby Sussex is due, but we have heard a significant hint.

A source speaking to US Weekly said: “Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids… a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy. It’s a dream come true.”

They then let slip that Meghan had become pregnant at the end of last year: “Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.”

So when exactly is the end of Spring? Officially, the season ends on June 20, but many folks tend to go by the meteorological calendar, meaning Spring ends on May 31.

Therefore, it seems most likely that we’ll be seeing a new Royal baby sometime around June with a possible early May baby.

This means that the little guy or gal’s birth could clash with a number of key dates for the Royal Family. The Trooping the Color is expected to be the last week of May and the first week of June.

The baby’s great-grandfather Philip will also be celebrating his 100th birthday on June 10. And finally, the unveiling of a statue to grandmother, Princess Diana, is happening on July 1, at Kensington Palace.

These events are all significant because Prince Harry is expected to be in attendance. It was already known that Meghan wouldn’t be traveling with her husband, and it now seems likely that Harry will have to disappoint fans and cancel engagements at the last minute.

The due date is also fairly close to their big brother Archie’s birthday, which is on May 6. Hopefully, the family can have a double celebration.