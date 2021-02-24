What is Bobby Shmurda’s net worth in 2021?

Bobby Shmurda was released from prison on February 23. Pic credit: @Bobby Shmurda/YouTube

Rapper Bobby Shmurda (Ackquille Jean Pollard) was released from prison earlier today. Shmurda was granted conditional release from Clinton Correctional Facility in New York.

He will remain under community supervision until the end of his sentence in February 2026.

Bobby Shmurda’s release comes after he and several other members of the GS9 collective were arrested in December 2014 on charges of conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and gun possession.

Bobby Shmurda was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016

He was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016, but the sentence was reduced to five years due to the time he spent awaiting trial, Monsters and Critics reported.

His release from prison comes after his GS9 associate, Rowdy Rebel, was released from prison in December 2020.

Monsters and Critics reported that Rowdy Rebel (Chad Marshall) was released on parole from Collins Correction Facility in Erie County, NY, on December 15, 2020, after nearly six years behind bars.

Shmurda was denied parole in September 2020 due to multiple violations in prison.

Shmurda’s release from prison also comes shortly after rapper Kodak Black was released from prison. Kodak Black was sentenced in 2019.

Kodak Black was jailed 46 months in November 2019 on charges of giving false information on federal forms to purchase firearms. He was released from prison after former President Donald Trump pardoned him.

What is Bobby Shmurda’s net worth?

Celeb Net Worth estimates Bobby Shmurda’s net worth in 2021 at $400,000.

Shmurda first came to prominence after he released his 2014 hit single Hot N****. The song reached number six on the Billboard Hot 100. The accompanying music video for the song — in which he performed his viral Shmoney dance — has received more than 690 million views on YouTube alone (see video above).

The video featured other members of the GS9 collective, while the official remix for the song featured vocals from prominent rap artists such as Busta Rhymes, Chris Brown, and Jadakiss.

He also released his debut EP, Shmurda She Wrote, in November 2014

However, Bobby Shmurda’s rising career was cut short after he was arrested alongside other GS9 members on charges of conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and gun possession. He was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges.

The rapper’s modest net worth of $400,000 is attributed to the loss of opportunity while he was in prison.

However, Vibe reported that Shmurda was not idle while serving his prison term. He reportedly wrote two screenplays in jail. He freestyled with Meek Mill over the phone in 2017 and featured in 6ix9ine’s song, Stoopid, released in October 2018.