Rapper Rowdy Rebel released from prison: Bobby Shmurda to be released next year

Rapper Rowdy Rebel (Chad Marshall) was released from prison on Tuesday (December 15).

The Brooklyn rapper was released on parole from Collins Correctional Facility in Erie County, New York after nearly six years in jail.

Rowdy was sent to Rikers Island after he was arrested in 2014 and then moved to the Collins Correctional Facility on December 29, 2016.

He is expected to remain under community supervision until — at least — December 15, 2025.

A video of Rowdy Rebel celebrating his release from prison has surfaced on social media. The rapper dances with friends after his release. He then hugs a child.

Some of his pals are also shown handling wads of cash strewn on top of a car.

Rowdy Rapper was arrested in 2014 on multiple charges including murder

NYPD arrested Rowdy Rebel on December 17, 2014, on multiple charges, including murder, drugs, and weapons possession.

Rowdy Rebel eventually agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to possess weapons and criminal possession of a weapon.

In September 2016, Rowdy was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus the two years spent awaiting trial.

Bobby Shmurda is due for release next year

Bobby Shmurda and other associates of the GS9 hip hop collective were also arrested in December 2014. He was arrested on murder, drug, and weapon possession charges.

Shmurda was also sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016. His sentence was reduced to five years due to the time he spent awaiting trial.

Rowdy Rebel’s release comes after Shmurda was denied parole in September. He was denied parole due to violations including weapons, drugs, fighting, and other offenses, according to Complex.

Shmurda is expected to be released from prison on December 11, 2021.

The latest development comes after rapper Tay-K’s reps denied an online rumor that the rapper had more time added to his prison sentence for stabbing a prison guard.

Rowdy Rebel bio

Rowdy Rebel is a member of the Brooklyn-based GS9 hip hop collective, alongside fellow Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda (Ackquille Jean Pollard) and Cory Finesse.

GS9 burst into the rap scene in 2014 with hit tunes such as Shmoney Dance and Hot N***a.

Rowdy was featured in Shmurda’s hit single Hot N***a, alongside top rap stars such as Busta Rhymes, Chris Brown, and Jadakiss. He also appeared in Shmurda’s music video for Hot N***a.

Rowdy Rebel is also known for hit singles such as Computers (ft. Bobby Shmurda) and Beam Jawn.

Pop Smoke’s song Make It Rain featured vocals from Rowdy Rebel which he recorded from prison. Make It Rain was the lead single in Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, released in June 2020.