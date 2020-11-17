Tay-K’s team denies rumor he stabbed prison guard, saying: ‘He’ll be home soon’

Rapper Tay-K’s (Taymor McIntyre) reps have responded to an online rumor that the rapper has had more time added to his lengthy prison sentence for stabbing a prison guard.

Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in prison in July 2019 after he was found guilty of murder in connection with a home invasion incident that happened in 2016.

Tay-K’s reps took to his Instagram Story to release a statement denying the recent media reports that he will be spending even more term in prison after stabbing a prison guard.

The statement insisted that the reports by multiple media sites that Tay-K has had more time added to his 55-year prison sentence were false.

Rapper Tay-K will be home soon, reps say

The statement added that the young rapper was staying out of trouble, and accused the media of fighting against him.

It ended with a promise to Tay-K’s fans that “he will be home soon.”

“All rumors of Taymor’s sentencing being extended are false,” the Instagram Story message read. “Tay has stayed out of trouble and the media is still fighting against him to paint him in an untrue narrative. Appeals are still continuing and he will be home soon #FreeTayK.”

The same message was posted to the 20-year-old rapper’s Twitter account:

Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder in 2019

Monster and Critics reported back in July 2019 that rapper Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in prison after being found guilty of robbery and murder in connection with a home invasion incident in Mansfield, Texas in 2016.

The home invasion led to the shooting death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker. Walker’s roommate Zachary Beloate also suffered injuries.

Tay-K was 16 years old when the murder occurred in 2016, but he was 19 years old at the time he was sentenced in 2019.

Tay-K was also charged in Bexar County, Texas, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Mark Saldivar, during a robbery incident in April 2017.

Monsters and Critics reported that Tay-K was also accused of assaulting and robbing Skip Pepe at Cravens Park, Arlington, Texas, in May 2017.

The rapper was arrested in Elizabeth, New Jersey in June 2017 after the crime spree. The arrest took place on the same day he released the music video for his hit song, The Race.

Tay-K reportedly recorded the video while on the run from law enforcement.