What are Snoop Dogg affirmations for kids?

Snoop Dogg has fans buzzing after his recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show when he mentioned his affirmations for kids.

For those who may not know, Snoop Dogg has a YouTube channel called Doggyland, which helps teach kids through positive affirmations.

Doggyland features live-action dogs that help teach kids social, emotional, and cognitive skills in a positive manner.

The YouTube channel also has nursery rhymes that are not only educational but help young kids develop good habits.

Snoop Dogg’s affirmations for kids have gone global with parents and schools playing them for children.

It turns out that Snoop Dogg had a very good reason for changing course and focusing on kids at this point in his career.

Snoop Dogg opens up about affirmations for kids on The Kelly Clarkson Show

This week, Snoop sat down with Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, where they talked about his current gig on The Voice. Kelly’s no stranger to the hit singing show so they had lots to discuss.

Their chat took a turn when Snoop Dogg opened up about his new friendship with fellow first-time coach Michael Buble. Kelly mentioned that Michael’s daughter listens to Snoop Dogg’s affirmations in school, which he said nearly brought him to tears.

“I made those records for my grandkids and the kids around the world to have a piece of me that was rated G,” he said. “We started making these records and doing these visuals and started creating these characters and these live-action characters. And it just spread. It’s like people playing it for kids in elementary school all around the world.”

After learning that Michael’s daughter listens to the affirmation songs at school, Snoop Dogg admitted it made him feel proud that his positive music was reaching so many kids. It’s not the kind of music he ever thought he would make.

Michael Buble sings Snoop Dogg affirmations

Last month, Michael got emotional while telling Seth Meyers about how his six-year-old daughter asked him about working with Snoop Dogg. Micheal wondered how she knew the rapper, so his daughter told Alexa to play the affirmations.

“My family loves me so much,” Michael sang to reveal what Alexa turned on to Seth.

The singer shared that his daughter joined in on the song, stating the affirmation. Michael explained that his daughter’s kindergarten teacher plays the affirmations daily for the class.

After Michael introduced Snoop Dogg to his daughter, the rapper called to speak to her, not Michael.

Oh yes, Snoop Dogg and his affirmations have a positive impact.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.