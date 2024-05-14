The Voice: Snoop Dogg says he won’t be ‘one-sided’ and plans ‘to be a real coach’

Rapper Snoop Dogg plans to keep it real as a coach when he joins NBC’s The Voice.

The show currently features the legendary Reba McEntire, singing sensation John Legend, country music hitmakers Dan + Shay, and Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper.

However, viewers will see a different group helping the various talents next season.

As Monsters and Critics reported, The Voice announced new coaches for Season 26, including Snoop and singer Michael Buble.

Gwen Stefani returns to the show as a coach, while Legend, Dan + Shay, and Chance depart.

As the announcement about Snoop’s newest gig arrived, the hitmaking rap star talked about what he’ll bring to the show as a coach.

Snoop Dogg shares his goal as The Voice coach

Snoop Dogg appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the upcoming Olympics. He and Fallon wore matching red, white, and blue patriotic USA gear, complete with their names on the backs of their jackets.

Fallon revealed they were going to Paris, France, for the Summer Games, and Snoop revealed he wanted to do something “musical” and “comedic” with him during their trip. He’ll also be working, providing Paris Olympics coverage for NBC.

After they chatted about their upcoming trip and a humorous viral moment from a previous event, Fallon mentioned that Snoop would be a coach on The Voice.

“This is a real opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and, you know, to be a real coach and to really give direction to some of these artists that could be today’s next big thing,” Snoop said.

It’s going to be a busy summer for Snoop. In addition to his trip to France for the Olympics, he’s touring.

The rapper shared about the upcoming Cali to Canada tour. From June 3 to June 25, he’ll be on the road with West Coast rappers Warren G and DJ Quick. That tour wraps up nearly a month before he begins Paris Olympics coverage for NBC and Peacock.

Snoop explains why he’s ‘the people’s champ’ on The Voice

Fallon asked if Snoop knew any of his fellow coaches. He started to speak about how he knew Buble but stopped himself from telling the story, saying he would “leave that alone.”

Regarding Stefani, he says he’s known her for a long time since she’s a “California girl.” Snoop and Stefani collaborated for Run Away, a song on his 2015 album, Bush.

When Fallon asked if Snoop knew McEntire, he told the host, “That’s the Queen.”

“I mean I’m Snoop Dogg. I respect the Queen. That is the Queen. All hail the mighty Queen,” he added.

In 2013, the hip-hop star released the reggae album Reincarnated under the name Snoop Lion. His foray into a different genre charted in the top 20 in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, and Germany.

The album also had guest artists, including Drake, Rita Ora, and Miley Cyrus. Cyrus and Snoop Lion’s music video for Ashtrays and Heartbreaks has racked up 21 million views on YouTube.

The hip-hop superstar has worked with many different artists throughout his career. Fallon asked if Snoop was a big fan of country music, which is the genre McEntire is most famous for.

The rapper shared that people will learn during his time as a coach on The Voice that he “loves all forms of music.”

“That’s why I feel people attract to me because I’m not one-sided. I’m not just for you. I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ,” Snoop said.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.