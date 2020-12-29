What are Master P and Baron Davis’s combined net worth as pair in talks to buy Reebok?

Rapper Master P (Percy Robert Miller ) and the ex-NBA point guard Baron Davis are reportedly in talks with the German sportswear giant Adidas to buy Reebook.

News that Master P and Baron Davis are in talks to buy Reebok comes soon after Adidas announced plans to sell its ailing footwear and clothing subsidiary.

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard reported that Master P said he and his team were “prepared financially” to seal the deal.

Following news that Master P and Baron Davis are “prepared financially” to acquire Reebok, many have been making inquiries about Master P and Baron Davis’s individual and combined net worths.

Adidas’ asking price for Reebok is reportedly $2.4 billion, according to Forbes.

If you’ve been wondering how much Master P and Baron Davis are worth, here is what you need to know.

Who is Master P?

Master P, is a 53-year-old rapper, producer, and former NBA player. He was born in April 1970 in New Orleans.

Master P’s rap career peaked in the 1990s after forming the gangsta rap group TRU (The Real Untouchables) in 1989. He formed TRU with his brothers, C-Murder and Silkk the Shocker.

TRU released several rap albums, including Understanding the Criminal Mind (1992), Who’s da Killer (1993), Tru 2 da Game (1997), and Da Crime Family (1999).

Master P is best known for his song Make ‘Em Say Uhh! (feat. Fiend, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, and Mystikal) from his sixth studio album Ghetto D (1997).

In the late 1990s, he played basketball for NBA teams, including the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors.

He is also a successful entrepreneur known in the music world as the founder of the record label No Limit Records.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Master P’s net worth is $200 million.

Who is Baron Davis?

Baron Davis, 41, is a former NBA player. He played with the Charlotte Hornets. He also played for the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, L.A. Clippers, and the New York Knicks.

He is a two-time NBA All-Star, an investor and an entrepreneur.

His NBA career ended after he suffered a right knee injury in 2012. He played in the Drew League in 2015. He also played with the Delaware 87ers in the NBA G League in 2016.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Davis’s net worth is $60 million.

What is Master P and Baron Davis’s combined net worth?

Master P and Baron Davis’s combined net worth is $260 million.