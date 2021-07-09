Wendy Williams called the Queen the b-word because she gave Archie the title of Earl of Dumbarton

Wendy Williams reportedly called the Queen the b-word Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Wendy Williams launched into a furious tirade against the Queen during a recent episode of her TV show. She called the British monarch the b-word and said she was “mean.”

Williams slammed the Queen and said she was a “mean b***h” after accusing her of deliberately offering the title of Earl of Dumbarton to Archie because it sounded like the word “dumb.”

She then praised Meghan and Harry for refusing to accept a title for their son that included the word “dumb.”

“Harry and Meghan rejected the name Earl of Dumbarton for Archie and I suspect you know because the Queen is a mean b***h behind the scenes…” Williams said, according to Express. “They were like, what title can we give this black boy…Dumbarton.”

“But Meghan and Harry didn’t want him to be bullied in school, you know he would be,” she added.

Harry and Meghan rejected Earl of Dumbarton title because it included the word ‘dumb’

The title of Earl of Dumbarton was Prince Harry’s subsidiary title and thus Archie’s birthright. Harry could have passed the title to Archie after he was born.

However, sources told The Telegraph that Meghan and Archie chose not to use the title because it included the word “dumb.” The Sussexes reportedly feared that their son could be bullied and mocked by his schoolmates because of his title.

The Earl of Dumbarton is a Scottish title that was first created in the late seventeenth century during the reign of Charles II.

Harry was given the titles of Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel on his wedding day in 2018.

Meghan and Harry expected their son would become a prince

During their interview with Oprah in March, Meghan and Harry indicated that when they rejected the title of Earl of Dumbarton they had expected he would receive the title of prince and enjoy the privileges of royalty when his grandfather Charles became king.

Meghan alleged during the interview that members of the Royal Family did not want their son to be a prince because of his mixed race.

She claimed that before Archie was born, a Royal had expressed concern about his skin tone, but she refused to name the Royal because it would be “damaging.”

Royal biographer Omid Scobie later claimed that several members of the Royal Family offered comments that suggested they were concerned about Archie’s skin tone.

Charles reportedly told Harry that Archie won’t be prince

Sources also claimed that just before Meghan and Harry sat down for their interview with Orpah, Prince Charles told them he wouldn’t make Archie a prince when he became king.

The sources claimed that Charles told Harry that he planned to trim the monarchy when he becomes king so that only Royals who were immediate heirs to the throne and their family members would inherit the title of prince.

It was claimed that the Sussexes’ anger when they learned that Archie wouldn’t become a prince prompted the allegations of racism they made against the Royals during their Oprah interview.