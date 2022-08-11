Wendy Williams appearance in new video leaves fans concerned amid health struggles

Wendy Williams received a Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Wendy Williams teases her return to the spotlight amid concern about her recent health struggles.

The Wendy Williams Show ended after 13 seasons in June, with the host noticeably absent. The series featured several guest hosts filling in for Williams during the final season.

In the last few years, Williams’s health and appearance have been a cause of concern.

In 2017, the television host collapsed on-air during an episode of her long-running series.

The 58-year-old revealed that she was living in a sober house in March 2019 and suffered from vertigo. Last year, she shared a close-up of her swollen feet and revealed that she had been diagnosed with lymphedema.

In early 2022, Williams’ bank, Wells Fargo, reportedly froze her accounts and requested a New York Supreme Court hearing to determine whether she needed a conservatorship due to her health.

Wendy Williams’ fans react with concern over her podcast announcement

Wendy Williams announced her return to the spotlight with a new podcast teaser. However, her supporters expressed more concern over her health and management situation.

Earlier this week, the former talk show host posted a promo for her upcoming project on Instagram and shared the following message with her fans.

“Co-hosts, I’m famous, and I’ll be back, trust me,” Williams says in the clip.

The caption adds the following: “TRUST ME I will be BACK! #wendyexperiencepodcast #welcome #back #stay #positive #cohost #nyc”

However, the comment section was filled with her fans expressing concern about her health.

“I love you Auntie but trust me we would rather see you all healed up then bringing us the messy gossip. I personally care more about you then than that❤️,” a person wrote.

Another commenter shared concern that Williams may be exploited by her new manager.

“We’ll be here, but we have a sharp eye on the new manager 👀,” another added.

Pic credit: @thewendyexperiencepodcast/Instagram

“Get well 1st!!! That’s the most important thing ❤️” another concerned fan wrote.

A commenter wondered whether the announcement was scripted or whether she was being taken advantage of, “Ugh can we make sure the manager isn’t taking advantage of her 😢this whole vibe & her with these scripted lines doesn’t sit well with my spirit.”

Pic credit: @thewendyexperiencepodcast/Instagram

Wendy Williams is ‘happy’ and in a new relationship her manager claims

The former talk show host’s manager William Selby told PEOPLE magazine earlier this month that she is dating someone new and she is focused on launching her new podcast.

“She wants to take things slow and really put her focus into launching the podcast,” Selby said, adding that “Wendy is in a sweet spot in her life.”

Selby also said that the former TV host is taking her health seriously, adding: “Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her first episode of her podcast. That’s the focus right now.”