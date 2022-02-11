Wells Fargo froze Wendy Williams’ accounts out of fear that ‘incapacitated’ talk show host is being ‘exploited’ 

Wells Fargo froze Wendy Williams’ accounts out of fear that talk show host is being ‘exploited.’ Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

The Wendy Williams saga just got more complicated — with her bank Wells Fargo expressing fears that the talk show host may be the victim of exploitation.

They also described her as an “incapacitated” person and have asked for a guardian or someone similar to be appointed to oversee her affairs.

The revelations come after attorneys filed an emergency petition on her behalf last Friday alleging that her financial assets had been frozen before her bank subsequently filed a petition of their own.

Wells Fargo freezes Wendy Williams’ bank accounts over fears of ‘exploitation and incapacitation’

In her petition, Williams’ attorneys claimed Wells Fargo had stopped her accessing her “accounts, assets and statements” for more than two weeks.

The move came after her former financial adviser, Lori Schiller, alleged that the talk show host was “of unsound mind.” Schiller was Wendy Williams’ financial adviser for 15 years before being fired.

Williams, who has reportedly handed over her rights via a power of attorney in a bid to get access to her accounts back, wrote in her filing, “I have submitted multiple written requests to Wells Fargo and I have visited various Wells Fargo branches in the South Florida area in an effort to resolve this matter outside of the courtroom.”

She also expressed concern about financial obligations, saying “I have defaulted, and I am at risk of defaulting on several billing and financial obligations, including, but not limited to, mortgage payments and employee payroll.”

The bank is now requesting a guardianship hearing because they allegedly have “strong reason to believe” she may be the victim of “financial exploitation” or “undue influence.”

In documents obtained by Page Six, attorney David H. Pikus expresses Well Fargo’s concern about Williams’ finances. He writes, “We are concerned about [Williams’] situation. It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.”

The attorney added that “other independent third parties” who know Williams allegedly “share these concerns.”

Williams is battling a string of health issues including Graves Disease. The talk show host also previously battled addiction.

Wendy Williams will not return to host her show this season

Williams has been on a hiatus from her show since July 2021, and it is not expected that she will return this season. In the meantime, guest hosts have taken her place.

This week it was reported that Sherri Shepherd will likely be the permanent guest host of The Wendy Williams Show. Another frequent guest host, Jerry O’Connell, was also speculated to be taking over.

Sources say that Shepherd, the former The View co-host, will host the 15th season of The Wendy Williams Show in September this year.

However, there is reportedly still an “open door” for Williams to return.